Ted Ginn Returns for 32 Yards, Then Finishes the Job With a 22-Yard TD

Good lord, Ted Ginn. Do you need any teammates? Because the Panthers are picking up what you’re putting down: you’re a one man goddamn show.

After running an immaculate punt return for 32 yards—where he nearly broke through the Cardinals special teams—Ginn picked up a reverse and finished the goddamn job. Like a boss.

He took his time to make sure he ran through every Cardinal on the way there, going North, East, West, with even a little dash of South—just to prove to everyone that he could. Oh, and he even found himself an adorable child to give the ball to.

Cam who?