Testosterone Influencers Are Lying to Young Men—and Making a Fortune Doing It

Millions of men are getting hormone advice from Instagram and TikTok, delivered by people who look authoritative and speak like they actually know what they’re talking about. What they aren’t getting is real medical evidence.

A recent analysis summarized by StudyFinds examined how testosterone testing and treatment are sold on social media. Researchers reviewed 46 highly engaged posts on Instagram and TikTok promoting testosterone-related products. Collectively, those posts reached nearly seven million followers and earned more than 650,000 likes. Not a single post cited scientific evidence. In fact, seventy-two percent of the accounts had financial ties to the products they promoted.

The study, published in Social Science & Medicine, was led by Emma Grundtvig Gram of the University of Copenhagen in collaboration with researchers from the University of Sydney. Testosterone gets marketed as a problem that men in their 20s and 30s are already supposed to worry about. It gets sold as the explanation for stalled results and even sexual performance.

Most of the posts worked like typical sales funnels. Influencers shared personal stories or before-and-after images, then pushed followers toward tests, clinics, or products that generated income. Nearly a third presented themselves as medical doctors, while the rest adopted titles like “hormone specialist,” “longevity expert,” or “performance coach.”

What never appeared in the posts were the risks. Testosterone therapy has been associated with cardiovascular events, infertility, erectile dysfunction, gynecomastia, and kidney injury when used without proper indication. None of that made it into the content. Neither did the fact that testosterone levels vary widely among healthy men, or that broad screening without specific symptoms lacks clinical support.

“What we’re seeing isn’t health education, it’s marketing and fear-mongering dressed up as medical advice,” said study co-author Dr. Brooke Nickel of the University of Sydney. “Young, healthy men are being told that common experiences like tiredness, stress, or changes in libido are signs that something is medically wrong and that testosterone is the solution.”

The business model depends on optics. A muscular body substitutes for proof. Medical titles imply consensus. The messaging encourages men to bypass medical caution in favor of direct purchase. Normal stress gets labeled as a hormonal deficiency, complete with a checkout link.

Testosterone sales in the United States now exceed $400 million annually, and social media has skyrocketed demand without the guardrails that govern traditional pharmaceutical advertising.

The costs go past wasted money. Overdiagnosis can turn healthy men into patients and distort how they view aging and self-worth. Research from Movember has linked engagement with online masculinity content to poorer mental health outcomes.

When hormone advice comes bundled with affiliate links, you might want to take a beat and do some more research. Real research.