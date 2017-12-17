Texan Queso Recipe

“A group of Texans will gravitate to it like the sun, orbiting the bowl with their thin, white corn tortilla chips, tossing back margaritas for hours.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|907 grams white EZ Melt cheese

¼ cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

¾ cup|177 ml heavy cream

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

2 ¼ cup|532 ml buttermilk

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

recommended mix-ins:

pico de gallo, to taste

chopped cilantro, to taste

avocado, to taste

taco meat, to taste

salsa, to taste

Directions

Fill a pot with about two inches of water and put it on the stove to boil. Once it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer. Cut the EZ Melt cheese into one-inch cubes and put those cubes into a medium-sized bowl. Put the shredded Monterey Jack cheese in the bowl as well. Place that bowl on top of the pan of simmering water. Pour the heavy cream, the whole milk, and half of the buttermilk into a small saucepan and heat it up over medium heat until the mixture is hot to the touch, but not boiling. Pour the hot milk concoction, along with the remaining buttermilk over the cubed EZ Melt cheese. Continue heating the cheese over the pan of simmering water, whisking occasionally until the entire mass melts together into smooth, cheesy deliciousness. Whisk in the garlic powder and pour it into a large bowl. Add the mix-ins of your choice. Serve with tortilla chips.

