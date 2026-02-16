Texas Rapper That Mexican OT Says His Bull-Fighting Abilities Translate to All Aspects of Life, Music Included (Exclusive)

Could you imagine your favorite rapper fighting a bull? Most people wouldn’t associate the rodeo with hip-hop. Moreover, most non-Southerners associate bull riding with cowboys and country music. But dig into the heart of Texas, and you’ll find a beautiful intermingling of cultures. Go to Houston, and you’ll find the rich slab culture, vintage rides in candy-coated paint, swangin’ and bangin’ on MLK Boulevard. Then, head down to Austin, and you’ll get the ‘Keep Austin Weird’ crowd amidst the tech crowd trying to uproot the city. In all the Texas towns in between, there’s a rich community of Black, Brown, and white folks.

That Mexican OT is certainly the embodiment of the Lone Star state’s melting pot of cultures. Through his music, he wholeheartedly embraces how Texas rap can cross into Latino culture and deep country environments. With his Third Coast Bucking event in Rosenberg, Texas, on February 7, 2026, he put these intersections on display. Bull fighting and bull riding took place at the same place where Paul Wall also rapped his greatest hits. Indeed, you could see cowboy boots with spurs and diamond grills dazzle alike.

However, That Mexican OT didn’t just sit back, organize the event, rap, and go home. Instead, he put his money where his mouth is and actually fought a raging bull. After gritting his teeth and getting flung in the air, he spoke to Noisey while getting his nails cleaned about locking horns with a bull and bringing hip-hop to the rodeo.

How did the event go? How did it feel to merge the rodeo and hip-hop culture?

I think it went great. We got some good bullfighters out there. Everybody enjoyed the music, good vibes, bunch of beautiful women.

I was born in ’99, cousin. I know with all my kinfolks being cowboys, everybody was already riding bulls jammin’ Tupac. Cowboys putting their hats backwards, thinking they’re cool. The world has already been mixed for a very, very, very long time. I think it’s a beautiful thing that it’s time to just solidify it with our actions.

A lot of people have misconceptions, too. When you go to certain parts of Texas, or you go to the rodeo, they might think of country music.

That’s exactly what it is. Everybody only know what they know. You come to Texas, you gon’ see it. Really anywhere in the south, you gon’ see it. We’re all of it.

What is it like to fight a bull like that?

I mean s**t, cousin, I fought people that hurt me worse than that bull, you know what I’m sayin’? I’ve been drunk worse than how that bull handled me. I think it looks a lot worse than what it feels like. A bunch of people are just weenies.

It wasn’t s**t because I’m comfortable with chaos. That’s why I fight good, that’s why I handle life good. That’s why I fish good, that’s why I f**k good because I’m comfortable with chaos. As a man, if you fish, fight, you f**k, your bloodline will live forever. Just being comfortable with chaos kept me in line, being comfortable in front of that bull.

How do you think you got comfortable with chaos over time? What helped you with that?

I’ve lived a hell of a life. I’ve done some crazy s**t, seen crazy s**t. That bull is the last thing I was scared of, you know?… There’s football players that hit like that, I promise.

That’s valid too. I don’t know if I want to get hit by Ray Lewis the same way I want to get hit by a bull.

That’s what I’m saying, Ray Lewis gonna hit you way harder than that bull. That bull is just lifting you up. Ray Lewis is hitting you down.

There’s a lot more intention behind it.

Nah, those bulls, they know their job. Some bullriders, before they stud, they get the rope, wrap it around their nuts and they yank on their balls. That’s why bulls buck like that. Even the ones that are studded out— I mean, s**t, imagine if somebody cut your nuts off, you’d be mad as f**k, right?

Is there any artist that you’d want to see fight a bull, or are you gonna give the bull round two?

I probably will fight the bull next year again. I think my buddy [RNB.FOEMOB] will be a great contestant. He’s crazy enough. He’s comfortable with chaos, and he’s also just down for having fun, you know? Out of all the celebrities we be with, he’s one of those ones that get in the mud with me. He gets dirty, he fights those pigs with me, blow s**t up with me, catch s**t on fire. Just a kid by heart. I’m 27 years old and still feel like I’m f***ing 15, you know?

What was your first time fighting a bull like?

It was dope! I thought it was the coolest thing ever. The name of the game is just being tough. That’s really what these people want to see. They want to see you be tough. So when you get hit like that, and you get up quick, and you back at it, it’s like ‘f**k yeah!’ you know what I’m saying?

What is it like meeting Braxton Keith and listening to country music? I know a lot of rappers are trying to cross over, but some of it sounds disingenuous.

I love Braxton. First of all, I think he’s a beautiful human being, a great man, a great friend. I love him to death, and I love his art even more.

I wanted to do a country album. But I didn’t do it because everybody just wants to do it. I remember when I was 15, telling my dad, like, ‘Dang, I wonder if I can [make country], I don’t want to rap no more.’ He’s like, ‘What the f**k do you mean?!’ I was like, ‘Well, everybody wants to be a f***ing rapper,’ you know? Everybody wants to do it.

But my dad would be like, ‘Shut the f**k up and put a beat on.’ My dad never made me quit. My mama really wanted me to be a rapper. My mama gave me my first rap name. She would play music and have me rap. She dressed me up.