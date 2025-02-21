That Asteroid Threatening to Hit Us Probably Won’t Anymore

What a tease. Remember how we recently found out there was an asteroid that could possibly smash into the Earth? And while it wouldn’t cause an extinction-level event, its impact would be powerful enough to decimate a major city?

And then remember how we found out that the odds of it hitting us got bigger and then bigger and bigger again, even though all told it was still very likely to not hit us? Well, NASA has bad news for those of you hoping the asteroid would kill us all in 2032—it’s more than likely going to miss us completely, according to the most recent numbers.

I know. You feel ripped off. You were promised annihilation and now a bunch of eggheads are saying asteroid 2024 YR4, a space rock that just a few days ago had a 3.1 percent chance of smashing us into a fine paste, now has a likelihood of striking the earth that’s down to 0.28 percent. On the Torino scale, which measures the impact hazard associated with near-Earth objects, it’s only a level I, meaning it’s a routine discovery that poses no unusual danger to life on Earth.

BOOOOO. Doesn’t it know how shitty it is down here? How can it just abandon us like that? It wasn’t that long ago that 2024 YR4 was detected by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS). The probability of smashing into us climbed higher and higher, filling this all with a low hum of glee.

It’s not often you can get obliterated via space rock. Seemed like fun. But now that astronomers have a better sense of the asteroid’s path, they can say with some degree of authority that the window for potential impact has shrunk. While the window has not entirely closed, there is a less than 1 percent chance that we’ll get to become one with the rock.

So, it’s not only deprived us of the joys of annihilation but also took away the potential fun of gathering around our screens as we watch the collective efforts of earthly governments attempt to smack it off course by slamming a satellite into it or by straight up detonating it with a nuclear weapon. That would’ve been a fun afternoon of procrastinating at work.

Ah, oh well. Maybe we get lucky and another asteroid with an earthly trajectory comes along. Or, hey, maybe we get those malevolent aliens we have been making movies about for so long? Don’t lose heart, folks. Something will kill us all one of these days.