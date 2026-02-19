The 12 Moon Signs in Astrology and What Yours Says About You

When someone asks what your zodiac sign is, you likely respond with your sun sign, as it represents your core identity. However, many people will introduce themselves as their “Big 3,” which includes their sun, moon, and rising signs. The sun represents our ego, the moon represents our emotional world, and the rising represents our facade, or the “masks” we wear when out in the world.

Many people believe that our moon signs are the most accurate portrayal of our inner selves and, thus, our truest selves. Wondering what your moon sign says about you? We outlined the 12 moon signs in astrology below.

1. Aries

Aries moons tend to be a bit rash and impulsive. If you have an Aries moon, you likely handle your emotions with fire and passion, often acting before thinking things through. In which case, you might benefit from some emotional regulation techniques.

2. Taurus

Taurus moons have a more grounded approach to processing their feelings, though you can be a bit stubborn. When it comes to matters of the heart, you might hold out hope for far too long, simply because you struggle to give up on people. As much as you despise change, remember it’s an inevitable part of life and growth.

3. Gemini

My poor Gemini moons…you experience emotional chaos at pretty much all times. This placement can make even the most grounded people feel out of control, but your curiosity and communication skills help you process your feelings more efficiently.

4. Cancer

Cancer is already an incredibly sensitive sign, but having your moon in Cancer is like double the emotional breakdowns. However, you’re likely deeply intuitive and nurturing, making you a great friend and partner.

5. Leo

Leos love the drama, and having your moon in Leo emphasizes this trait. If you have this placement, you most likely channel your feelings through creative endeavors or dramatic outbursts. Own your intensity and passion.

6. Virgo

Virgo moons take an analytical approach to their emotional processing. You probably enjoy feeling useful, defining your value through productivity or your ability to help others. Just don’t forget to release your stress from time to time, as it’s bound to bubble over eventually.

7. Libra

If you have a Libra moon, you’re a natural-born charmer. You exude a calming, loving energy to those around you, which can make you incredibly magnetic. However, make sure you don’t let people walk all over you in the name of “love.”

8. Scorpio

If your moon is in Scorpio, you might be vengeful when feeling upset, angry, or betrayed. You feel your emotions intensely, but you likely self-isolate to process your feelings. It’s likely for the best.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius moons are the epitome of “catch flights, not feelings.” If you have this placement, you probably spend more time traveling than processing your feelings. I mean, there are far worse coping mechanisms.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn moons tend to be emotionally guarded. With your moon in this earth sign, you might hesitate when opening up to others. You often come off stoic and disciplined, even when it comes to highly-charged, sensitive matters of the heart.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius, we all envy your ability to use logic over emotion. Though you might be closed off, this preserves your independence and freedom—two of your most beloved traits.

12. Pisces

As a Pisces moon myself, I can attest to the depth of our emotions. This placement is both a blessing and a curse. While we’re able to transmute our feelings into heartfelt poetry, we’re still left with a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever gotten over anything in my life…