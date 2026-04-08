The 2 Comedians Tom Hanks Invites to His Colonoscopy Parties (and What They Do Between Poop Breaks)

During a 2008 interview with Conan O’Brien, Martin Short revealed that on two separate occasions, he’d gotten together with some famous friends for what he called celebrity colonoscopy parties. The other stars in attendance at these quirky get-togethers were Tom Hanks and Short’s longtime collaborator Steve Martin, whose house served as the site of the festivities. As Short explained, the three met up at Martin’s place the night before they were all scheduled to have the procedure to prep together. Part of said preparation involves taking a barium enema, which, of course, leads to frequent trips to the bathroom.

A decade later, Short and Martin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they told the late-night host that their little colonoscopy soirées had become something of a tradition. The trio apparently now meet up at Martin’s house every couple of years—along with their friend Walter Parkes—to take turns emptying their bowels into his poor toilet. Other activities include eating the limited types of food they’re permitted to consume (such as Jell-O and soup) and playing a frequently interrupted game of poker. At one of their earlier parties, they reportedly even watched Flavor Flav’s old VH1 reality show Flavor of Love.

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The card game, by the way, is played to determine which one of them goes last for their procedure. The next morning, the foursome shared a ride to the doctor’s office to get their respective examinations. Once everyone’s finished, they head over to The Ivy in Los Angeles to have lunch together. And within two years’ time, the cycle of three Hollywood A-listers trying to beat each other to the nearest toilet continues.

Oh, and if Short is to be believed, the toilet in question is the only one in the house. “What’s shocking is with Steve, you know, he’s a wealthy man. Who would think he would have one bathroom?” the comedian joked. “I mean, by 10 p.m., the bathroom looks like day 14 of a Carnival Cruise.” For his part, Martin said, “I thought the bathroom ended up looking like a Jackson Pollock.” At the end of the day, though, the pair is in agreement that their arrangement is a lot of fun and “a great way to do something that you should do.”