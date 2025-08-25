The 4 GameCube Games I’m Begging Nintendo to Put on Switch 2

The GameCube will forever remain a classic console in my eyes, no matter what. So, seeing it get some love on the Switch 2 has been great. I wish Nintendo would just wholesale run back the Virtual Console, but at this point, you take the wins where you can get them.

While the initial offerings were pretty solid, there are a few games I think absolutely have to be on the service.

Videos by VICE

4. Lost Kingdoms 1 and 2

I brought this game up briefly in another piece. But before FromSoftware was putting gamers in the cobra clutch every chance they got, they took a step into the RPG game.

Lost Kingdoms and its sequel were card-battling action RPGs. Made in an era where you could actually get the chance to iterate on an interesting idea, both of these games would be great choices as RPG representatives.

And it’s always cool to see a different game in an elite development team’s catalogue.

3. Def Jam: Fight for NY

I 100% believe we won’t see this hit the service. But this list isn’t just for the realistic candidates. Ask anyone who was around in this era of gaming, Def Jam: Fight for NY is an all-time classic.

Featuring the likenesses and voices of multiple rappers, it was an incredible cultural mash-up and a great game on top of that. I can still get busy with two of my favorite rappers ever, Method Man (Blaze) and Redman (Doc), to this day.

It’s one of the few games for me that muscle memory hasn’t atrophied with. It would blow my mind if this happened to pop up.

2. Viewtiful Joe 1 and 2

I’m still pounding the Viewtiful Joe drum over here. Remaster or sequel, Capcom, I’ll take either one. Preferably both.

I think the chances of seeing this hit the Switch 2 service are actually pretty good. If for no other reason than Capcom believing they have the opportunity to shut people like me up. You don’t, but I will accept these games hitting the Switch 2 as a band-aid.

1. Street Hoops

I’m sure some of you were expecting the number one game on my list to be some super hardcore gamer answer. But no. I loved Street Hoops. Do I think it will be included in the GameCube Classics service? Absolutely not. Do I want to see it there? Hell yeah.

Yes, we had the superior NBA Street to go with, but this was a solid game in its own right, reviews be damned. And it featured actual streetball legends/courts. Playing games at Run N’ Shoot? If you know, you know. I’d love to see this game again. But knowing that I won’t, I’ll probably just end up buying it online.

Also, a huge shoutout to LongplayArchive on YouTube. They’re doing a great job of preserving games, and I use more than a few of their videos in my pieces to show off the gameplay of some of these older games, especially the GameCube ones.