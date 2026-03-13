The 4 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs

People love to say they don’t believe in luck, then immediately blame bad timing, bad energy, or a cursed month when things start going badly. The Chinese zodiac has been attaching meaning to birth years for centuries, and some signs have a much better reputation than others when it comes to fortune.

This isn’t a scientific ranking of who gets the best parking spots or the healthiest bank account. It’s a cultural one. And if you ask tradition which signs seem to walk through life with a little extra cosmic help, four names keep coming up.

Videos by VICE

1. Dragon

Years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

If the Dragon seems unfairly blessed, that’s because it kind of is. In Chinese tradition, the dragon is tied to auspiciousness, prosperity, strength, and good luck, which is why dragon years have long carried extra prestige. The Natural History Museum in Los Angeles says people born in Dragon years are associated with power, strength, confidence, and ambition.

The sign also gets a cultural boost from symbolism alone. The dragon is the only mythical creature in the zodiac, which gives it an automatic aura of importance. If every zodiac sign walked into a room together, the Dragon would own it.

2. Rabbit

Years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbit has a softer image, but don’t confuse gentle with unlucky. Smithsonian says the rabbit represents longevity, peace, and prosperity in the Chinese zodiac, which is a pretty solid three-piece package if your goals include living well and staying sane.

There’s also a long cultural link between the rabbit and the moon, which adds a mystical edge to the sign’s reputation. The rabbit symbolizes longevity, family harmony, and prosperity. Which explains why Rabbit gets cast as one of the zodiac’s safer bets.

3. Rat

Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rat may be the least glamorous lucky sign, but it has one huge advantage. It goes first. In the zodiac cycle, the rat holds the opening position, and the Smithsonian National Postal Museum notes that people born in Rat years are associated with being clever, self-aware, and highly social.

That reputation for brains and adaptability is a big part of the sign’s luck. Rat energy isn’t about wandering into fortune looking pretty. It’s about spotting an opening, reading the room, and getting there first, which, frankly, is its own kind of magic.

4. Pig

Years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Pig is the sign that people underestimate until money or comfort is brought up. The National Folk Museum of Korea says the pig represents a source of money or fortune, and museum materials describing zodiac symbolism note that pigs are widely associated with good luck.

There’s also something appealingly direct about Pig luck. It’s tied to wealth, generosity, and enjoyment, not suffering through five personality-building disasters before a reward appears. In zodiac terms, Pig has a reputation for abundance, and honestly, that’s the dream.