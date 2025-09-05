The 5 Most (and Least) Trustworthy American Accents

Some voices just sound like they know what they’re talking about. Others sound like they’re about to sell you a used car with no engine. It’s not always fair, but we’ve all made snap judgments based on how someone speaks.

A new analysis by BetUS Casino tried to quantify which American accents people trust the most. They looked at 14 regions, using search data for terms like “friendly Boston accent,” crime stats, and how many lawyers and doctors live in each place. The results say a lot about how we judge each other before a full sentence is even out.

Videos by VICE

Here are the accents that made the ranks.

The 5 Most Trustworthy U.S. Accents

1. Boston

“Hey, guy—ya good?” doesn’t sound friendly, but apparently it is. Boston landed first place with high marks for sounding dependable, straight-talking, and capable. Apparently, straight-to-the-point works when you need a lawyer or a doctor.

2. Cajun

The accent carries a certain ease, like someone holding the door open for you or offering you something cold to drink. It ranked high for warmth, friendliness, and access to professionals you’d actually trust.

3. Philadelphia

Blunt but honest. Philly’s accent signals no-nonsense energy, and people searched it thousands of times in connection to trustworthiness. Combine that with low financial crime, and it’s an accent people believe in.

4. California

The accent that says, “I surf but I also read.” California ranked high in both friendliness searches and sheer number of lawyers. Chill enough to feel approachable, sharp enough to be taken seriously.

5. New York

Loud, fast, and confident. Some people find it abrasive, but others hear competence. It had the highest number of searches for professionalism, which says a lot for an accent usually associated with mob movies.

The 5 Least Trustworthy U.S. Accents

1. Mountain West

It’s an easygoing accent that doesn’t immediately raise flags. Still, with the region’s financial track record, some listeners might pause before handing over their wallet.

2. New Jersey

Thanks, reality TV. The Jersey accent ranked low in friendliness and professionalism searches, and the cultural rep as bold, brash, and maybe a little shady didn’t help.

3. Southern

The accent still rings with charm and manners, but the numbers tied to the region raised some eyebrows. Financial crime rates were among the highest in the country.

4. Hawaiian

Tourism scams and fake rental listings did the damage here. Too many people have been burned on vacation for the local accent to escape unscathed.

5. Midwest

The tone sounds familiar and friendly, which makes the data all the more striking. No other region had more financial offenses per capita.

You can spend years proving your integrity. Or someone can hear your voice for five seconds and decide they’d lend you their car keys. We’re weirdly wired like that.