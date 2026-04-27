The 5 U.S. States Where You’re Most Likely to Be Killed by Lightning

The United States recorded its first lightning fatality of 2026 last week. Storm season is officially here, and if you live in Florida, you already know what that means.

Play Casino analyzed lightning death data by state over the past 20 years, drawing on the National Weather Service and the National Lightning Safety Council. If you’ve ever watched a Florida sky go from blue to apocalyptic in the time it takes to finish a beer, none of what follows will surprise you. The numbers, though, are still something.

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Florida recorded 97 confirmed lightning deaths between 2006 and 2025. The state in second place didn’t break 50. This isn’t a streak of bad luck—Florida is basically engineered for it. Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes collide over a peninsula baking in heat and wrapped in humidity, and the result is very predictable and regular thunderstorms.

The Total Lightning Deaths From 2006–2025, Ranked by States

Florida (97 deaths) Texas (42 deaths) Colorado (27 deaths) Alabama (23 deaths) North Carolina (23 deaths)

The Florida Department of Health counts roughly 1.2 million lightning strikes across the state each year, with more than 3,000 cloud-to-ground strikes on an average day. Throw in flat land and a population that treats the outdoors as a year-round living room, and the numbers make sense.

Over the last nine years, Florida accounted for roughly a quarter of all lightning deaths recorded nationwide. Last June, a man on his honeymoon in Volusia County was struck and killed. The Sunshine State gives, and it takes.

Texas came in second with 42 deaths over the same period. The state has all the ingredients—open plains, a workforce that spends most of its time outdoors, and a sky that turns violent when Gulf moisture meets dry western air. Colorado landed third at 27 deaths. Afternoon storms build along the Front Range very quickly, and the state has no shortage of people who consider that a challenge rather than a reason to go inside.

Alabama and North Carolina both recorded 23 deaths. Alabama’s storm frequency, combined with a largely rural, outdoor population, tells most of that story. North Carolina’s geography does the rest—exposed coastline on one end, highland terrain where afternoon storms love to gather on the other.

Adjust for population size, though, and the picture changes. Wyoming has the highest lightning fatality rate in the country at 5.13 deaths per million residents, followed by Alabama at 4.50 and Montana at 4.41. Wide-open land, outdoor agricultural work, and essentially no natural shelter make the individual risk in those states a conversation entirely different.

For what it’s worth, the death toll has come down significantly. Better forecasting and smartphone alerts have cut annual fatalities from nearly 50 in the mid-2000s to somewhere in the teens and low twenties. The odds of lightning killing you are about one in 1.5 million, and nine out of ten strike victims survive. None of which is a reason to stand in an open field during a thunderstorm.

Nearly two-thirds of all lightning deaths happen during outdoor activities—fishing, boating, camping, sitting on a beach—mostly on summer afternoons. July is consistently the deadliest month.

If you see a storm moving in:

Get off elevated ground immediately, hills, ridges, peaks, all of it

Never shelter under an isolated tree

Avoid cliffs, rocky overhangs, and anything that conducts electricity

Get away from the water

Do not lie flat on the ground

For context, Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Washington have recorded zero lightning fatalities since 2006. Just something to keep in mind next time you’re weighing your options.