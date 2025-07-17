the-7-weirdest-sharks-lurking-in-the-deep-sea-right-now

Sharks get a bad rap. Blame Jaws, blame Shark Week, blame the fact that some of them literally bite chunks out of submarines and hands off of people. But while most people imagine the classic Great White, the ocean is hiding some absolute weirdos—real, squishy, prehistoric-looking creatures that feel more cryptid than predator.

Here’s a list of the strangest, least photogenic, and most “what the hell is that” sharks currently haunting the planet’s deeper waters. Yes, they’re real. No, you probably wouldn’t want to meet them.

Videos by VICE

1. Cookiecutter Shark

This shark is only about the size of a ruler, but it’s basically a tiny underwater hole punch. The cookiecutter shark uses its glowing underbelly to lure in bigger animals, then tears out perfect circles of flesh from whales, dolphins, and occasionally human-made objects—including submarines. You’ll find it in deep tropical waters if you’re unlucky.

2. Goblin Shark

Imagine a shark mid-explosion, with jaws that shoot out like a mechanical claw machine. That’s the goblin shark. It has a long, flat snout, a face only a paleontologist could love, and translucent pink skin that looks like it hasn’t seen sunlight since the Jurassic period. It lives in deep waters off Japan, South Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.

3. Saw Shark

This thing looks like it was built by a bored steampunk designer. Part chainsaw, part animal. The saw shark has a flat snout lined with teeth that it uses to slash through fish like a horror movie extra. It also has whisker-like barbels to sense movement. Somehow both overdesigned and terrifyingly effective, it lives in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

4. Frilled Shark

This one looks like something that swam out of your nightmares—or straight out of the Cretaceous. With its eel-like body, six pairs of frilly gills, and 300 teeth arranged in a nightmare spiral, the frilled shark traps prey like a deep-sea Venus flytrap. It’s rarely seen, probably for a reason.

5. Wobbegong Shark

The name is funny. The shark is not. Known as the “carpet shark,” the wobbegong shark is covered in psychedelic patterns and camouflaged flaps around its mouth. It hides on the ocean floor and waits to lunge at prey that gets too close. Found mostly around Australia, where everything is trying to kill you anyway.

6. Megamouth Shark

Yes, that’s its actual name. This deep-sea shark has a giant, glowing mouth that hangs open like it forgot how to close it. The megamouth shark filters plankton and jellyfish, moving slowly through the dark like a haunted Roomba. Fewer than 100 sightings have ever been recorded, which makes it feel even more fake.

7. Hammerhead Shark

You’ve probably seen this one before, but it still deserves a spot. The hammerhead shark’s iconic T-shaped head gives it panoramic vision and incredible precision while hunting. It’s weird, it’s functional, and it works like a Swiss Army knife attached to a shark.

The ocean is still one of the least explored parts of our planet, which means it’s probably full of even stranger sharks we haven’t met yet. Honestly? We’re good.