The Atari 7800+ Is the Definitive Way To Relive Your Past, Especially if You Love Collecting Physical (Review)

The Atari 7800+ is a thing of beauty. Rather than shrinking it to a near microscopic size like some of the other “retro revitalization” consoles out there? The 7800+ retains roughly 80% of its original size. And seeing as we’re going to be slamming cartridges in and out of this thing like it’s going out of style, I appreciate the fact that it’s got some mass to it. It’s rather light, weighing roughly around 1lb. It does feel a bit hollow. But there’s likely not much to the console outside of the motherboard and cartridge holder.

Screenshot: Atari

The Atari 7800+ May Be the Most Faithful Recreation of a Classic Console Out There

Much like the Atari 2600+, the Atari 7800+ supports both 2600 and 7800 cartridges. If you have a massive collection of old Atari games, you can stop reading here. There’s no easier way to play your collection of games than this console. But if you’re anything like me and have decided to jump on the Atari bandwagon about 40 years too late, you’re in for a treat. Not only is Atari still producing physical cartridges, but the attention to detail that they give even modern releases is something to applaud.

Screenshot: Atari

Every Homebrew Game Deserves a Good Home

For example, let’s take a look at Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest. What started as an unofficial project created by Robert DeCrescenzo is now an official Atari product. Rather than just shipping out a cartridge, Atari has recreated the classic box. With an authentic manual similar to what you would have gotten back in the day. It’s an incredibly faithful recreation, and looks just as fantastic next to my copy of Space Raiders on my shelf. Sure, it’s showing less age, as this is brand new and not nearly 40 years old. But it’s still fantastic to see that Atari is willing to celebrate their past, as well as their future, by doing something like this.

Seeing as the 7800+ uses Stella and ProSource emulation, games function exactly as they would on the original console. Except this time around, we don’t need to fuss about with a coaxial connector. It’s all modern from this point forward. Loading screens included. It does take a moment to boot up the games, but once you’re in? You’re in for good.

Screenshot: Atari

Let’s Talk About That Gamepad, Shall We?

While I’m a classically honed player, this is my first time owning an official Atari console. When I was younger, I received a plug-and-play Jakks Pacific Atari CX40 Joystick that let me play around 20 of the most iconic classics, powered only by AA batteries and a few dreams. Now, I know that 1986 is like the Wild West of the video game scene. Before we hit the general standard for what a controller would look like with the NES and Mega Drive, we had the CX78+. It’s… a controller, alright. After learning how to properly handle this beast, I grew to enjoy using it, but it did take me a bit of time to learn the finer nuances of it.

If you try to hold the CX78+ like a standard controller, you’re going to have a bad time. I would strongly suggest holding it primarily with the left hand, leaving the joystick in play, and using your pointer and middle finger to hit the 1 and 2 buttons. This may sound cumbersome, but it genuinely feels like second nature after a while. Games like Ninja Golf, for example, could easily be played while holding this like a typical gamepad. But something like the pack-in title, Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, is almost impossible to play while holding it like an NES pad.

The Removable Joystick is a Nice Touch, Though

While the US may have originally received the 7800 Proline, the joystick controller typically associated with the 7800 and Atari in general, the CX78+ is based on the pack-in controller given with the EU console. After using it for a while, I grew to genuinely enjoy the controller. It has a very satisfying, tactical feel to the button presses, is fully wireless, and can be used on original hardware. Plus, the removable joystick allows players to customize their experience to their exact specifications.

This is where the Atari 7800+ shines compared to other Retro consoles, however. If you still have your 7800 Proline lying around somewhere, plug it in, and you’ll be good to go. The Atari+ Program is both backward compatible and future-proof. The CX78+ comes with a 9-pin adapter that can be used on previous consoles while also working flawlessly on the 7800+. Set your mind to 1986, forget what you’ve learned about how you would hold a conventional video game controller, and let the fun take over.

Screenshot: Atari

I Do Wish That the Atari 7800+ had RCA connections, but Where There’s a Will, there’s a Way

One small issue I had with the Atari 7800+ is the lack of connection options. Most folks who are buying the 7800+ are planning on hooking this right up to an HDTV as quickly as possible to see if they can beat their Berzerk high score. Other folks, myself included, were hoping to bask in the glow of a CRT TV. Playing these games as they were intended. Unfortunately, there are no RCA connections on the back of the 7800+. Just an HDMI out, a 16:9/4:3 output switch, and a power cord.

I know this is such a centralized issue. And other retro consoles like the NES and SNES Classic did the same thing. But I wanted to point this out for other folks like me who prefer to do their Retro Gaming on a CRT. Thankfully, after testing the 7800+ on both an HDTV and a CRT with an HDMI/RCA converter, it’s still absolutely possible. But it’s an extra expense for those who are hoping to jump into the nostalgic glow of their youth.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Regardless of Where I Played, The Atari 7800+ Was Crisp, Clean, and Authentic

Testing a plethora of different games between both HDMI and a CRT, the Atari 7800+ played everything I threw at it with no issues. No ghosting, no image issues, just straight up fun. While I’ll always prefer seeing 8-bit graphics on a CRT, it did look admittedly nice on a 65-inch Samsung display. But if the option is there? I’m going to chase that nostalgia like Yorgle chased me down in Adventure all those years ago. I wish it either came packed with an HDMI/RCA adaptor or that the 7800+ just had those connections straight out of the box, however.

Regardless of these tiny issues I have with the 7800+, there’s no doubt that this is the best way to bring your old collection back to life. Yes, the 2600+ is also a nostalgic piece of kit. With that wood grain burned into the collective memory of any old-school gamer. But the 7800+ is sleek, sexy, and most importantly, works like a charm.

While other “Classic” consoles only give you access to a select library of games, the 7800+ is a goldmine of Atari goodness. It’s masterfully built, nostalgic in all the right ways, and serves as an example of how companies should treat their classic libraries. Rather than depending on just some simple software, Atari is letting us relive our favorite memories exactly as they were. Held in plastic and sewn into our minds with electronic precision.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

The Atari 7800+ is available now for a suggested MSRP of $129.99. A sample was provided by the publisher for the sake of this review.