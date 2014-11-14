The Bombs Dividing Chile

Around 200 bombs have been either found or detonated in Chile over the past decade. Many of these bombs have been located in the capital city of Santiago, and have generally avoided harming innocent civilians.

This changed on September 8, 2014. A bomb was detonated inside a crowded subway station, leaving 14 civilians injured. Some blamed anarchist groups, while others suspected ultra-right terrorists.

Videos by VICE

In response to the threat, Chile’s government has increasingly invoked its controversial anti-terror laws, which were originally enacted during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship.

VICE News traveled to Chile to speak with lawyers, politicians, and civilians about the current climate following the September 8 attack, and to ask whether the government will be able to guarantee and protect the rights of its citizens as it seeks to solve the mystery of the bombings in Chile.

Check out “Chile Investigates Terrorist Ties to Man Killed by Another Bomb on Santiago’s Streets”

Check out “Chile Is Prosecuting a Group of Suspected Anarchist Subway Bombers”

Watch “Istanbul’s Kurdish Riots”

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook