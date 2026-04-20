The Dummies Who Dressed as a Bear to Damage Their Own Cars Are Going to Jail

Back in November 2024, I wrote about a ridiculous story in which four people thought they had come up with a brilliant idea for an insurance scam. Soon after, they realized (publicly) it was not a stroke of genius but rather a Hall of Fame entry in the long, rich history of criminals getting caught trying to execute cartoonishly stupid, harebrained schemes.

In this case, four extremely stupid people from Southern California were arrested for insurance fraud after dressing like a bear and damaging their own luxury cars. Now there’s an update: three of them are going to jail.

Videos by VICE

Play video

They dressed as bears to Trash Their Own Cars. Now They’re Going to Jail.

Alfiya Zuckerman, Ruben Tamrazian, and Vahe Muradkhanyan have pleaded no contest and were sentenced to 180 days in jail, along with restitution payments tied to a scheme that cost insurers about $141,839. A fourth suspect, Ararat Chirkinian, still faces pending charges.

To refresh your memory of the beautiful details of their crime, the group claimed that a wild bear broke into a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost in Lake Arrowhead and tore apart the interior. As evidence they thought was foolproof, they provided a video showing the animal in the car, tearing the leather seats to shreds.

The only problem was that it was extremely clear the person was in a bear suit. This was abundantly clear to investigators, and even a biologist brought in for his expertise confirmed that, yes, this whole thing is exactly as dumb as it seems.

The cops later linked the group to two additional claims involving Mercedes cars, all dated to the same location and each supported by staged footage. Two insurance companies paid out tens of thousands of dollars before a third flagged inconsistencies in their story, denying their claim, and triggering an investigation.

The crime, being as unserious as crimes can get, also got a similarly unserious codename by the California Department of Insurance: Operation Bear Claw.

For as dumb as the plot was, there was a brief window when it actually worked, mostly because insurance companies can sometimes pay quickly to avoid legal disputes, not because the evidence provided was convincing. Unfortunately, this is a good example of why you can’t let idiotic criminals get away with anything, even once, because they will feel emboldened and will just do it again and again until they are eventually caught and turned into a national laughingstock.