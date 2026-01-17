The Game Thought His Beef With 50 Cent Would Cause Them Both to Die

In recent years, beef has become one of the big attractions in hip-hop. Through the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake battles, fans argued it revitalized the genre and culture. The spirit of competition is integral to hip-hop’s vitality for a lot of people. However, as much as diss tracks can juice up the energy, beef can also end up being a matter of life and death. Sometimes, things get so heated, it puts lives in peril. The infamous east coast vs west coast beef was proof enough after we lost Tupac and Biggie. The Game believes that’s where his old beef with 50 Cent was headed next too.

In an interview with VIBE, the Compton rapper admitted that he believed their conflict would become fatal. They were young and history already deemed that it could reach that level. Moreover, The Game had already mentally prepared himself for the possibility that his beef could turn violent. In the end, he was ready for anything.

“I was prepared to die in that beef,” Game said. “I was almost 100 percent sure that me and 50 was going to die in that… We already seen it happen, and I was the biggest rapper on the West and he was the biggest rapper on the East at that point, and we were both young, in our 20s, and I just thought that we wouldn’t make it out of that.”

The Game Thought He was Going to Die Beefing With 50 Cent in Mid 2000s

The Game was beefing with his former G-Unit cohort in 2005, before the release of his big debut The Documentary. Apparently, 50 Cent was feeling pretty sour that the “Hate it or Love it” artist didn’t stick up for him in his several other feuds. Consequently, he kicked Game out of G-Unit and added him to his long list of enemies alongside Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss.

Then, things spiraled way out of control when a member of The Game’s crew was shot at Hot 97. Hip-hop was trying to distance itself from beef as a whole and there were efforts to calm hostilities. But The Game wasn’t going for it and proceeded to barb back and forth with 50 for over a decade.

“The thing about it is, I didn’t give a f**k, because I hated that n***a so much for trying to play me,” Game emphasized. “And again, Biggie and Pac, this shit is real. It’s real. I know 50. He ain’t playing, he’s for real. SI was ready to literally go all the way out. But I went to this man’s house, ripped a basketball rim off, peed in his grass, went to Queens [and] put a G-Unot banner on the side of a project building… I was serious, man.”

“It just so happened that we made it out of that, you know, without being hit,” The Game continued. “But people got shot and people died in that beef. You know what I’m saying? And it’s like, we’re here now, and we can talk about it. Game and 50 made it out, but n***as died. Like, people died in that beef. It was that serious. And I thought it would be me and him. Me or him.”