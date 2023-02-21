The Great Design and Sad Limitations of PlayStation VR2

Happy new VR headset to all who celebrate, though mostly Patrick, who’s reviewed Sony’s PlayStation VR2. Elsewhere, Rob’s murdering and tending gardens in Like a Dragon: Ishin, Ren’s checking back in with the perhaps too brutal Darkest Dungeon 2, and all of us were happy for the big boy to show up in the latest episode of The Last of Us. Before we jet, Patrick weighs in on beating Dead Space, and we revisit pranks in The Question Bucket.

Discussed: PSVR 2 1:39, Like a Dragon: Ishin! 31:26, Darkest Dungeon 2 1:04:40, The Last of Us Episode 5 1:18:15, Dead Space 1:43:49, The Question Bucket 1:48:37

