the-internet-has-already-turned-the-new-pope-into-a-chicago-meme-god

Chicago-born Robert Prevost just got elected Pope Leo XIV, and the internet has responded in the only way it knows how: with deep-dish blasphemy and cursed Photoshop. Because nothing says papal respect like immediately comparing the Holy Father to the Superfans from SNL.

He’s already being called Da Pope, which feels exactly right for a guy who probably blesses brats with Miller High Life and believes forgiveness starts with a Portillo’s order. The memes came in hot. One reimagined the Eucharist as a slice of deep-dish. Another replaced communion wine with a shot of Malört. Someone even pitched a network drama: “Chicago Pope, coming this fall to NBC.”

X also did what it does best and spiraled into unholy hilarity. “An American Pope is a rapture indicator,” one user wrote. Another joked that “Pope Leo XIV is the first pope to know exactly what Dave Matthews did on August 8th, 2004.” (If you know, you know.)

And then there was this gem: “He’s probably eaten more hot dogs than all 266 previous popes combined.” Honestly? Fair.

Nice that we have a Pope who also had to wait in line at the DMV for a REAL ID — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) May 8, 2025

A New Pope Means New Pope Memes

Some said “American Pope sounds like an HBO series”—which we would absolutely watch. Episode one: he drinks PBR from a chalice, installs a bike lane through Vatican City, and excommunicates the guy who brought Bud Light Lime to Bible study.

And this pope isn’t shy online either. People dug up old posts (because, of course they did) where he took aim at Trump’s immigration policies and even shaded JD Vance, which had both sides of the internet melting down in their own unique ways. Nothing unites the timeline quite like realizing the Pope might’ve subtweeted Congress.

Oh, and did we mention he has a degree in math? A real one. From Villanova. That makes him the first Pope who can forgive your sins and solve for x. “He doesn’t just understand sin—he understands cos(ine)” is now a real quote someone said on X and honestly, we’re just grateful to be alive during this timeline.

He hasn’t even hit the Vatican balcony yet, and he’s already been dubbed the Patron Saint of Deep Dish, Lord of the Loop, and Vicar of Vienna Beef. All hail Da Pope. May your memes be holy and your hot dogs Chicago-style.