'The Last of Us' Season 2 Is Finally Coming Soon -- I'm Not Ready For *The Moment*

The Last of Us had the nerve to be amazing in both video game and series forms. I adore The Last of Us — and I firmly believe Part 2 did its job as a piece of art. Love it or hate it, everyone had something to say about it. …For better and for worse. Going into the first season of the show, I had… reservations. But, the show gives some characters unexpected, new depth. To this day, I can’t watch Episode 3, “Long, Long Time.” It already messed me up the first time. So, here we are: Season 2 of The Last of Us is coming to HBO in April. And I don’t know if I can take it.

Now, the headline of this article. “What is ‘The Moment’?” I hear some of you ask who simply don’t know what you’re in for. Presumably, the second season of The Last of Us will follow the first game’s sequel, TLoU Part 2. If the second season still loosely chases the plot of the games as the first season did, then, uh… …prepare yourself. Season 2 will swing its way into your soul long after it’s over.

“Cant wait to see Ellie and Joel flourish and have happy lives this season!” one YouTube comment states. Yeah! Yeah, you know what? Things are going to be just fine. Nothing horrific is gonna happen at all in this awful, post-apocalyptic wasteland. Nope! Maybe Joel and Ellie will laugh, eat chocolates, and start up a garden! …Yeah.

‘the last of us’ has a second season coming soon, and I’ll see y’all on the other side

Since I’m on the “Ah, I know what’s going to happen” side of the fence, let me tell y’all an anecdotal story that I promise will loop back to The Last of Us. When HBO’s Game of Thrones aired, I was one of the people who knew nothing about the A Song of Ice and Fire books it was based on. My happy ass watched most of the first season, not knowing the horrors I’d witness. Meanwhile, fans of the books were waiting in the bushes — knowing when the pain would hit. And, boy, did I learn those lessons quickly.

Now, it’s me lurking in the shadows for HBO’s The Last of Us. Watching as people who know nothing about the games stroll into Season 2 with hope and optimism in their hearts. For those brave, blissfully ignorant souls, I have but one thing to say to you. I’m so sorry. Understand that there’s always an “after”! Over time, it’ll only hurt a little when you think about it!