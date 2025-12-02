The Mars Volta Is Back in the Studio After Releasing a New Album Just Eight Months Ago

The Mars Volta released their new album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacio, eight months ago. They’re already back in the studio, though, possibly prepping their 10th album.

Just a few days ago, the band was in the studio with legendary producer Sylvia Massy (Tool, Red Hot Chili Peppers, etc.) and engineer Jon DeBaun, according to Metal Injection. They reportedly began work on a new album. No other information is available at this time.

The mysterious route seems to work for The Mars Volta. They released Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos del Vacio with no real advertisement. For the most part, no one even knew about it until the band played it in its entirety during a show in Portland, OR, while opening for the Deftones. I was at that show, and I can confirm that the whole crowd was quite surprised to hear literally no songs we knew, but hey, I respect the art.

The Mars Volta played their newest album in full for the first time in Portland earlier this year

It was reported shortly afterwards that Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala handed off his personal CD copy of the new album to a food delivery person. The individual shared their story on Reddit. They claimed to have the new Mars Volta album after Bixler-Zavala personally gifted it to them.

The delivery person then recounted how he was thrilled to discover that Bixler-Zavala was the person he was delivering food to. “So then he asks me if I have a CD player,” they recalled. “I literally currently don’t currently but told him I would buy one on the way home if I need to.”

“He says, ‘Hang on, I got something for you.’ Cedric Bixler Zavala, one of my idols since my teenage years, goes inside for a few minutes and goes back up to his room to get something for me,” he continued. “I’m just waiting outside the hotel waiting for Cedric to return at this point. Truly a surreal moment.”

Frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala gave away his CD copy of the band’s new album before it was released

Cedric then hand-delivered him his “personal” copy of the record. “He comes outside again and says, ‘Here’s my personal copy of the new album. It leaked already, sooo,’” the delivery person recalled.

“Needless to say I really have to buy a CD player now,” he later added. “Will probably listen to it once and never again. It’s my most cherished possession. Just had to share this with you guys.”