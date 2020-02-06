The Mysterious Skinwalker Ranch is Getting Its Own TV Show

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, History Channel’s latest non-fiction paranormal TV show, promises to provide access to America’s most-studied paranormal hotspot for the first time.

Skinwalker Ranch is located in Utah’s Uintah Basin, and stories of strange lights in the sky and encounters with bizarre creatures have been told for decades. Some even claim that the ranch has been a hotbed of paranormal phenomena since the early 19th century.

Billionaire Robert Bigelow purchased the ranch in the 90s after learning of its spooky reputation and even employed physicists to study its alleged mysteries until 2004. Bigelow’s interest didn’t stop there, though. A 2017 New York Times article revealed a secretive, now-defunct government UFO program run by the Pentagon. According to the article, in 2007, a Defense Intelligence Agency official visited the ranch, and a short time later, met with Senator Harry Reid of Nevada. According to the New York Times, “Mr. Reid said he met with [DIA] agency officials shortly after his meeting with Mr. Bigelow and learned that they wanted to start a research program on UFOs.” That program, the Advanced Aerospace Weapons Systems Application Program, was given to Bigelow under government contract. His company received $22 million dollars to study and generate reports on exotic science, UFOs, and other anomalous phenomena. The strange events on the ranch, as well as other locations bearing purported paranormal anomalies, were involved in the study, according to The New York Times.

Bigelow sold the ranch to an American real estate mogul and tech investor in 2016. Recently, VICE gained exclusive access to the ranch, and for the first time, shed new light on research and technology being used by the ranch team to study the alleged paranormal phenomena that occur there.

According to a press release, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch will feature never-before-seen footage of the ranch and what it contains as the program follows a team of scientists and experts who conduct research on the expansive 512 acre property.

The press release continues, “utilizing the latest in cutting edge technology from lasers and ground penetrating radars to drone thermography, rockets and more, the team will apply hard science and make shocking discoveries while going further and risking more than anyone has done on the ranch before.”

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch premieres on The History Channel on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST.