The Northern Lights Put on Another Spectacular Show Last Night: See the Photos

Northern lights viewing is typically reserved for the “auroral oval,” which includes portions of northern Scandinavia, Iceland, Greenland, and northern Canada and Alaska. However, the incredible scene has been visible throughout the U.S. as of late, stretching as far south as Texas and Florida.

People all across the country—as well as Canada and Australia—have been able to witness the colorful display in all of its glory. Last night, on November 12, the internet was once again full of photos of the northern lights. Below are some of the highlights…

No words exist to describe last night. So I won't even try pic.twitter.com/WLpDMYezqd — Kevin Palmer (@krp234) November 12, 2025

the northern lights last night. pic.twitter.com/O5ngcQw5Vx — Nevin Johnson (@nev_in_color) November 12, 2025

I’m not a good photographer but here are some Northern Lights from N. Minnesota pic.twitter.com/NDyAqLERt8 — Welp! (@kkvolt) November 12, 2025

The fact that practically the whole world stopped to look up at the Northern Lights is a reminder that wonder still exists outside the algorithm. pic.twitter.com/q0ctjnxNTL — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 12, 2025

What Causes the Northern Lights?

This week’s Northern lights were the result of geomagnetic storms, which occur when solar activity collides with gases in Earth’s atmosphere.

According to NASA, “When energetic particles from space collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they can cause the colorful glow that we call auroras.”

This adds a slash of color to the night sky, mesmerizing viewers who don’t typically have access to such a scene.

“An aurora can appear in a variety of colors, from an eerie green to blue and purple to pink and red,” NASA reports on its website. “When particles from space bombard gases in the atmosphere, they can give the atoms and molecules of the gases extra energy that’s released as tiny specks of light.”

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow in the sky over St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images.



When Will the Northern Lights Be Visible Again?

If you missed this week’s northern lights display, you might be wondering when the next one will occur. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee they’ll be back in your area any time soon. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there’s a low chance of the widespread viewing we had earlier this week.

However, it’s not impossible—and this phenomenon is likely to return at some point in the near future.

“There are so many uncertainties, it makes it difficult to predict,” Bill Murtagh, the program coordinator at the Space Weather Prediction Center, told USA TODAY. “We are decades behind the forecast capabilities of our colleagues in meteorology.”

How to Spot the Northern Lights

If you do anticipate northern lights in your area, here are two crucial viewing tips from the NOAA.

1. Choose a High Vantage Point

While you’re obviously more likely to see the northern lights in areas within the auroral oval, recent sightings have occurred throughout the U.S. If the auroras are predicted in your area, try to find an elevated location.

“Given the right vantage point, say for example on top of a hill in the northern hemisphere with an unobstructed view toward the north, a person can see aurora even when it is 1000 km (600 miles) further north,” the NOAA reports. “It should be noted that if you are in the right place under the aurora, you can see very nice auroral displays even with low geomagnetic activity.”

2. Look at Night

Due to the faintness of the aurora, you typically can’t see the northern lights unless the sky is dark. That being said, you’ll want to venture away from city lights and wait until nighttime to get a decent look. In fact, even the full moon can diminish the apparent brightness, NOAA reports.

“Best aurora is usually within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 PM and 2 AM local time),” the administration states on its website. “These hours of active aurora expand towards evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases. There may be aurora in the evening and morning, but it is usually not as active and therefore, not as visually appealing.”