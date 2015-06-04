Sports The Path to the Finals: A Cavs Illustrated Story By VICE Sports June 4, 2015, 8:20am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Illustrator Henry Kaye shows us how the Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the NBA Finals. Cleveland forward Kevin Love dislocated his shoulder while tangling with Boston center Kelly Olynyk. But the Cavs still swept the Celtics. Lebron James saved the Cavs with a buzzer beater in Game 4 against the Chicago Bulls just when it appeared Cleveland might go down 3 games to 1. The Cavs might have swept the Atlanta Hawks but it didn’t always feel easy. An exhausted Lebron celebrates after a Game 3 overtime win. Now it’s time to rejoice in a Finals appearance. Tagged:Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, henry kaye, kelly olynyk, kevin love, lebron james, NBA Finals, Sports, VICE Sports Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Cavs Rookie is Really Great at This Really Bad Thing 12.07.18 By Michael Pina The Outlet Pass: The Spurs as We Knew Them No Longer Exist 12.06.18 By Michael Pina Free Rodney Hood 11.30.18 By Michael Pina The Raptors and Warriors Are Treating Us to an Early NBA Finals Preview 11.29.18 By Vivek Jacob