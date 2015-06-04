The Path to the Finals: A Cavs Illustrated Story

Illustrator Henry Kaye shows us how the Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the NBA Finals.

Cleveland forward Kevin Love dislocated his shoulder while tangling with Boston center Kelly Olynyk. But the Cavs still swept the Celtics.

Lebron James saved the Cavs with a buzzer beater in Game 4 against the Chicago Bulls just when it appeared Cleveland might go down 3 games to 1.

The Cavs might have swept the Atlanta Hawks but it didn’t always feel easy. An exhausted Lebron celebrates after a Game 3 overtime win.