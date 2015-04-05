The Ritz L’Aperitif Recipe

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients

2 ounces|60 ml Beluga vodka

¼ ounce|10 ml dry vermouth

2 dashes caviar bitters (see Chef’s tip)

2 drops Himalayan salt solution (3 parts water, 1 part salt)

Directions

Chef’s tip: To make the caviar bitters, infuse Beluga vodka with dry Beluga caviar eggs, dry sage, dry lemon peel, cardamom, coriander, and angelica. Leave to rest for several weeks.

Stir all the ingredients in a mixing glass over ice and strain into a pre-chilled Martini glass. Serve with an umami canapé on a silver tray.

