The Ritz L’Aperitif Recipe

Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes
Servings: 1
Ingredients
2 ounces|60 ml Beluga vodka
¼ ounce|10 ml dry vermouth
2 dashes caviar bitters (see Chef’s tip)
2 drops Himalayan salt solution (3 parts water, 1 part salt)
Directions
Chef’s tip: To make the caviar bitters, infuse Beluga vodka with dry Beluga caviar eggs, dry sage, dry lemon peel, cardamom, coriander, and angelica. Leave to rest for several weeks.
- Stir all the ingredients in a mixing glass over ice and strain into a pre-chilled Martini glass.
- Serve with an umami canapé on a silver tray.
