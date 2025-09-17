The ROG Xbox Ally Still Has No Price a Month Before Its Release

Microsoft has confirmed that the ROG Xbox Ally is set to launch in October. However, despite being a month away from release, we still have no official Xbox ROG Ally X pricing. What’s going on?

Xbox ROG Ally Price Is Still Unknown

Screenshot: Microsoft

During Gamescom in August, Microsoft finally revealed that the ROG Xbox Ally release date would be Thursday, October 16, 2025. However, at the time, the company surprisingly didn’t disclose the prices of the handheld.

Multiple rumors have claimed that the Xbox ROG Ally X would launch at $899, and the base model would be $599. But this was never actually confirmed by Microsoft.

Leaks about its pricing have so far only come from European retailers. A lot of the pricing has also been speculated to indicate that the new Xbox handheld would replace the current ROG Ally SKUs.

Strangely, Microsoft recently took to their social media to promote the Xbox ROG Ally being just a month away from its launch. And yet, they still have not announced the console’s pricing or even its pre-order dates.

Screenshot: Microsoft

The post from Microsoft, however, quickly sparked reactions from both players and industry insiders. Many bombarded the company asking, “Where is the price for the device?”

This, of course, also led some to panic, as some fear its pricing might be higher than expected. After all, why is Microsoft holding the cost of the device this close to its release? However, there might be an explanation for it, and it might not be pretty.

Is the ROG Xbox Ally X Getting a Price Increase?

Screenshot: Microsoft

At this point, we only have speculation. However, Microsoft expert Jez Corden recently made an interesting post about the console’s pricing on X. In a reply to someone asking why the price isn’t being revealed yet, Corden responded, “Asus.” It’s possible that the ROG Xbox Ally doesn’t have a price yet because Asus is dragging its feet, and it’s not because of Microsoft.

Now, to be clear, Jez Corden didn’t elaborate beyond a single-word response. So this could have been speculation. But it also makes sense, since Asus is the one making the console. Regardless, some have theorized that Asus is also factoring in manufacturing costs, given the current tariff situation’s impact on the global economy.

If that’s the case, the final pricing for the device could go up. Before there is any panic, it’s impossible to say how much that increase would actually be. And again, this is just theory at this point.

Screenshot: X @JezCorden

Hopefully, the Xbox ROG Ally does launch at the current $599 and $899 price points. While still expensive, I think it’s the perfect sweet spot for handheld enthusiasts. Then again, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 just had its pre-orders go live and has a model that costs as much as $1,350. So it could definitely get a lot worse.

Finally, the Xbox social media account replied to a fan, stating that pre-order information for the new device would be announced “very soon.” So hopefully the wait for official pricing won’t be too far off. I mean, the console is only launching in 4 weeks.