‘The Sims 4,’ a Game From My Childhood Trauma Franchise, Is Rolling Out a Big Update Soon!

Ah, The Sims. Still going strong after all these years. Oh, right, were you here for that Christmas Day article when I talked about how The Sims went from being my favorite franchise to one that depressed the hell out of me? …Oh, God, I posted that on Christmas? Anyway! The Sims 4 is ready to roll out a massive update! So, let’s see what’s on the menu to be served up as a heaping helping of fixes and tweaks!

Base Game

Fixed cases of really high Bills where Lot Taxes would not only count the property value, but also add value from anything in inventories.

Inspired Sim will no longer mix drinks excessively.

‘Try for baby’ in the shower will now fill the Hygiene motive.

Outgoing and Socially Awkward traits cannot be selected together. If one is selected, the other will appear greyed out and cannot be chosen.

Female frame facial hair on Males will no longer disappear.

Shoes are now replaced with barefoot when a Styled Look with barefoot is applied.

Neon signs no longer break due to rain.

Water puddle VFX animation will no longer appear on the ground floor when a Sim is swimming on the second floor.

Sim no longer has the option to give the toddler fertilizer as food from inventory.

Thumbnails of Guidry and Temperance are visible in the relationship panel, profile, and Manage Household panel.

Knitting now counts towards Arts & Crafts for Scouting.

Weight and muscle levels are now properly affected by Bike Riding, Horse Riding, Rock Climbing, and ‘Jog Here’ activities.

Sim can now set the waffle/pizza oven/stand mixer for sale in a retail store.

Cats and dogs with the fire obsession perk are far less obsessed with the fireplace.

No longer gain fitness skill when cleaning the litter box.

‘The Sims 4’ City Living

‘Play with emotion’ interaction is now greyed out when the piano keyboard breaks.

Cottage Living

Can now use Hot Pot with the Simple Living Lot Challenge.

Crystal Creations

Last Exception error will no longer trigger when a ring is placed on the Mystical Moonlight Crystal Grid and the household is reloaded.

Option to order Crystals is now available on the computer.

‘The Sims 4’ Discover University

Sim with the Gym Rat trait will no longer lose hygiene while juggling a soccer ball.

Frequency of getting electrocuted from Robotic Workstation has been considerably reduced.

Eco Lifestyle

Roaches are removed from the dumpster after a Sim successfully performs the ‘Try to clear roaches’ action.

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

For Rent

A serving of Vegetable Chili from the Pressure Cooker will no longer turn into 8 servings.

Get Together

Clubs are now under the default section under the social groups interface.

‘The Sims 4’ Growing Together

Fixed an issue where some Life Milestones wouldn’t be achieved when the Sim is off-lot, including Milestones for a toddler Sim’s movement skill.

High School Years

When switching from an outfit created in Thriftea to a regular outfit, they no longer revert back to the Thriftea outfit when showering/bathing.

Notification badges are no longer displayed when the phone is in silent mode and Social Bunny has notifications turned off.

‘The Sims 4’ Horse Ranch

‘Drink an Aged Nectar’ Want now fulfills when Sim drinks an Aged Nectar bottle.

My First Pets Stuff

In new saves, Sim will no longer receive the ‘Baby whisked away’ moodlet and Notification System will not suggest that Rattigan passed away when Rattigan is still alive.

‘The Sims 4’ Snowy Escape

Seaweed Ramen recipe is now available from the fridge cooking menu.

Sim’s Hygiene Motive will now increase when using a Hot Spring.

Spa Day