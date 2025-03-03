The Slow Game Club’s March Title Is One of My All-Time Favorite Mystery Games (Plus, One Lucky Person Gets It for Free!)

What, you thought me hyping up the Slow Game Club was over? Think again. As Ambassadors of the growing community, the gospel of the group is ours to sing. For those of you who are new, the Slow Game Club is — wait. Wait. I have copypasta for this. It’s no mystery that you’re in for a great time if you join us! (Skip the following paragraph if you’re already a recruit in our cult — er, community.)

The Slow Game Club is a monthly (or yearly, if you’d like) subscription service! (Check us out here!) What do you get? Well, you get a high-quality indie game every month! And a wonderful Discord community to chat about your favorite games. Oh, and also the chance to interact with indie developers. Did I mention a rotation of games journalists will pop up every month to show you how to write a compelling Steam review (optional, duh)? All of that, and the chance to assist the Into Games team in providing resources for young, aspiring game developers who lack the proper tools. 2025’s theme? Mystery/Noir games!

I’ll get right to it. March’s game is The Case of the Golden Idol. Which, you know, I may or may not have written an impassioned piece about. At the risk of being redundant, here’s what I’ll say. The Case of the Golden Idol is a game I’d been meaning to get around to but kept procrastinating on. I saw it on Game Pass, downloaded it, beat it (and its DLC), and wondered why I was ever stupid enough to sleep on it! It’s not just the perfect mystery game. It’s just gaming perfection all the way through.

The Case of the Golden Idol

the slow game club offers nothing but winners, good vibes, and great mystery games

Trust me, we’re circling back to our formal Dahlia View review soon. As y’all know, February only released big game after big game. But, we’re back on relatively stable ground. So, we’re back on our nonsense. Oh, and as promised, I have one Steam code for a lucky reader! Since it’s a mystery game, why not add a little intrigue? There will be three “riddles” for each five-character piece of the following code. You crack the case, you get the game!

I??0K-???AH-2????

Section 1: Something blithely (or seriously, on a good day) stated by gamers upon winning a tense competitive game.

And Section 2: The long-running sole area code of the state of New Hampshire.

Then, Section 3: A double-edged straight sword originated in China.

Go on. Y’all have a relatively easy riddle to solve! …Although, I guess I didn’t consider that it’s possible you could have all the right answers and simply be too late. Anyway, join us over at the Slow Game Club! We have fun!