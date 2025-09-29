The Switch 2 May Be Getting These Popular LEGO Games

I’ve fallen off playing the LEGO games recently, though now that I have a kid who is very much into picking up her mother’s Switch and playing Mario games, I might get back to it. Fortunately, if a blurry screenshot is to be believed, I’ll have plenty of options, as the Switch 2 might just be getting upgraded versions of some classic LEGO games.

I’m going to need glasses to see those Switch 2 LEGO games

Spotted by NintendoLife, a social media post from LEGOGameMuseum shows a really blurry look at a number of games with the (still ugly) Switch 2 red band over them.

This screenshot comes from the Zurich Pop Con and features five LEGO games that have previously been released: LEGO City: Undercover, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Harry Potter, and LEGO DC Super-Villains.

Looks like we could be getting Switch 2 versions/upgrades of several Tt games LEGO titles coming soon! According to this display seen at Zurich Popcon, thanks to @rebateman2004 for the info. pic.twitter.com/jJlMKLn08e — The LEGO Videogame Museum (@LEGOGameMuseum) September 27, 2025

I’m not entirely sure what the upgrades would entail. Probably 60FPS, some graphical upscaling, and all that. What I do know is that it doesn’t need to stop there. Why has LEGO Lord of the Rings not been brought to current-gen consoles? I think it’s the best of the LEGO games. I know that’s my bias creeping in, but still.

You have a chance to do the right thing here. Give us those games. I will gladly play them. I actually haven’t played The Skywalker Saga yet, so this is a great excuse to do so. But I need that good old blocky Middle-earth adventure on the go. I’m not saying it has to be now, but I mean, since you’re doing the other ones. Might as well, right?

Of course, like all rumors and leaks, take the screenshot with a grain of salt. Though I have no idea why someone would go to the trouble of lying about Switch 2 LEGO games, you never know.