The Team Behind Guitar Hero Are Back With a New Game—Here’s Everything We Know

Sometimes, the universe conspires to make my life a living hell. And other times, it shines a light on me that would make a thousand suns jealous.

Thanks to a group of Guitar Hero veterans, this is the latter.

It’s not Guitar Hero, but it doesn’t need to be

RedOctane Games posted on their website a story that essentially leads to the announcement of their new rhythm game. And I love that they started the post off with this: “A few years ago, a few of us reconnected. We had a question: could we, and more importantly, should we try to make a new music rhythm game?”

Dr. Ian Malcolm thanks you. And I thank you. What I took away from this post/announcement is that it was truly something that was thought out. Real consideration was put into building the team and creating something new.

“This game won’t be Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Guitar Freaks, or Rockband. This is something new. A rhythm game built with love, by people who care, with the community at its core in this fast-changing modern world we live in. We firmly believe the expert here is the community and a new generation of development talent, the folks that have kept the lights on these last few years.”

I asked for a return of Guitar Hero, but I’m more than happy that RedOctane is going this way with it. I can’t wait to see what they come up with, and I’ll be there from day one.

One more thing

RedOctane ended this with the coldest story for a human being I’ve ever heard, and I had to get this in here.

“One last bit of lore. You will see the name Music above. Yes, that’s a real name. Music is our mechanical engineer based in Shenzhen. When he joined us all those years back, he picked an English name. I asked why he picked Music; his answer was guitar makes Music, I am Music.

Are you kidding me? “guitar makes Music, I am Music”. How awesome is that? You can have all of my money.