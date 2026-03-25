The Thing You Need Most in Love, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

We all have different love languages and preferences when it comes to our romantic relationships. If you’re into astrology, you might even believe our zodiac signs impact our wants and needs in dating.

Here’s what you need in love, based on your zodiac sign.

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1. Aries

Aries are far more romantic than you might believe, but they fall in and out of love quite often. That being said, they need a partner who keeps them on their toes, ensuring the relationship never gets boring. This fire sign requires passion, emotional depth, and chemistry to feel invested and fulfilled.

2. Taurus

In love, Taurus craves stability and emotional safety. Though they love the finer things in life, like fancy date nights and home-cooked meals, they mainly seek a supportive partnership with someone who is genuine and consistent.

3. Gemini

Geminis need to feel intellectually stimulated in their romantic relationships. Otherwise, they’ll grow bored quickly. These individuals seek partners who will challenge their perspectives and hold deep, philosophical conversations with them.

4. Cancer

Cancers need to feel nurtured, safe, and emotionally secure in their relationships. They are incredibly giving, and they want someone who will take care of them the same way they take care of others. This water sign desires loyalty, gentleness, and companionship above all else.

5. Leo

Leos need to feel adored in their romantic relationships. Otherwise, what’s the point of dating in the first place? This fire sign won’t settle for someone who gives the bare minimum. They need excitement, consistency, and effort to feel safe and fulfilled.

6. Virgo

Similar to Taurus, Virgos need stability and security in a relationship, seeking a “power couple” dynamic. They want someone who will match their effort and be their rock, not someone they need to take care of.

7. Libra

In their romantic relationships, Libras need commitment, dedication, and harmony. This fair, lighthearted, and loving sign doesn’t need luxurious dates or expensive gifts—they just want peace and companionship.

8. Scorpio

In order to feel fulfilled in their love life, Scorpios need passion, loyalty, and honesty. They crave intense chemistry and a deep emotional connection—one that makes them feel safe to show their scars.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius does not like to be held down, and they sometimes fear commitment. That being said, they crave a partner in crime to do life with: to catch flights, book trips, and embark on the next adventure. They prioritize exploration above stability, and they need a partner who respects and even celebrates their independence.

10. Capricorn

Like the other two earth signs, Capricorn needs stability and loyalty to feel safe. As one of the most secure and established signs in the zodiac, they want someone who will lessen their burden and carry some of their weight.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius needs a partner who respects their independence and individuality—someone who won’t ask them to change or rush them to settle down. They want a selfless partner who shows up for them when needed but doesn’t pressure them in any way. Support, respect, and authenticity go a long way for this air sign.

12. Pisces

Pisces craves emotional safety above all else in a relationship. They need to feel seen, understood, and cared for. If you can calm their nervous system, you’re likely to win them over.

However, a massive bonus for this water sign is an appreciation for art and creativity. Self-expression is important to Pisces, and they seek that depth in a partner.