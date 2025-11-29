The Universe Might Just Go Dark Forever, Scientists Say

People love an apocalyptic spectacle. Meteor showers, collapsing stars, something dramatic enough to justify every disaster movie ever made. The real long-term cosmic forecast is stranger, slower, and way less cinematic. The Universe may not end. It may simply stretch itself thin until everything bright slips into permanent darkness.

Astrophysicist Stephen DiKerby outlines the scenario in The Conversation, describing a cosmic slow fade stretching across unimaginable lengths of time. The Universe has been expanding since the Big Bang 14 billion years ago, building itself from a hot haze of particles into stars, planets, and the whole swirling night sky. By watching distant galaxies evolve, scientists can piece together how things have unfolded so far and make educated guesses about where the next few trillion years might lead.

Videos by VICE

Stars live on their own schedules. The Sun is in the middle of its lifespan, which spans ten billion years. Blue giant stars burn through their fuel, while small red dwarfs last much longer. Galaxies, however, collide in incredibly slow, drawn-out events, stretching spirals into huge, fuzzy, elliptical blobs. The Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies are already drifting closer, heading toward a future crash that might seem terrifying, but will just be stars passing by each other like strangers stepping aside on a sidewalk.

Scientists Say the Universe Might End in a Dark, Silent Eternity

The bigger shift involves the fabric of the Universe itself. Expansion is getting faster, nudged along by dark energy, the mysterious force physicists still haven’t pinned down. Imagine galaxies spreading apart, each inch carrying them farther until they’re out of sight entirely. If the trend continues, anything beyond our local group of galaxies will eventually disappear from view.

Meanwhile, star formation will slow. Galaxies will run out of gas to build new stars. The remaining ones will age into red dwarfs that glow softly for ages before cooling into embers. After trillions of years, even those pinpricks fade. What’s left is a Universe drifting deeper into entropy, the beautifully bleak concept describing how everything, given enough time, unravels and spreads into disorder. It’s not chaos. It’s the moment the Universe runs out of light and coasts into the dark for good.

In DiKerby’s view, the Universe doesn’t finish with a bang. It coasts into darkness over timescales that make human history look microscopic. We happened to arrive during the bright era, when galaxies still existed in recognizable shapes, and the sky wasn’t empty. It’s pretty cool that that’s the chapter we get.