The ‘Voting in 2016 vs. Voting in 2018’ Meme Sums Up America’s Current Mood

The US election of 2016 was, my sources tell me, just two years ago. But for many residents of Hellworld USA, it feels like it’s been waaay longer.
As we once again Pokémon Go to the polls, people on the internet seem to have a much different energy than the last go around, our unbridled optimism replaced with world-weary determination.
In fact, there’s a meme spreading that sums up that exact feeling:
Remember, with a great meme comes great responsibility. VICE contributor K.T. Nelson put it this way:
Still, here are some good ones:
Others made the point that, hey, it’s a hellscape now, but it was a hellscape then, too.
At the end of the day, as always, please just listen to Danny DeVito:
