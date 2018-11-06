The ‘Voting in 2016 vs. Voting in 2018’ Meme Sums Up America’s Current Mood

The US election of 2016 was, my sources tell me, just two years ago. But for many residents of Hellworld USA, it feels like it’s been waaay longer.

As we once again Pokémon Go to the polls, people on the internet seem to have a much different energy than the last go around, our unbridled optimism replaced with world-weary determination.

In fact, there’s a meme spreading that sums up that exact feeling:

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/0qFVYkemoS — Chase Ferguson (@chaseferguson) November 6, 2018

Remember, with a great meme comes great responsibility. VICE contributor K.T. Nelson put it this way:

there are 2,450,237 “me voting in 2016 vs 2018” posts and 3 of them are good. what I’m saying is the odds aren’t favorable for yours — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 6, 2018

Still, here are some good ones:

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sAI7foXM1V — Brian Michael Scully – brianscully.bsky.social (@brianscully) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/F4LnOqAyvY — Jeremiah Rosen (@JeremiahRosen2) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/dp4qXcO8Hd — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2017 pic.twitter.com/9EvcypIoD0 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 7, 2017

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/xuB1KpWvtE — SOS CUBA 💛🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@CCMADONNA) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 Vs me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/FknC08KNYY — Fozzie (@Fozziebare) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/dCFYmIBxzB — @neybulot@pawb.fun – Vincent Hayes (@Neybulot) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/fB67LO6icV — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 / me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/D0SSECth0M — karen han (@karenyhan) November 5, 2018

Others made the point that, hey, it’s a hellscape now, but it was a hellscape then, too.

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/p1FNh3yMYv — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) November 6, 2018

At the end of the day, as always, please just listen to Danny DeVito:

Me and Momma need you to vote! ⁦@Lucydevito⁩ pic.twitter.com/rJLlnIPD3D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) November 6, 2018

