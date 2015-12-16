The Wildcrafted Word Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

6 young curly dock leaves

6 felt leaved yerba santa leaves, roughly torn into pieces

½ ounce|15 ml fresh lime juice

¾ ounce|20 ml green Chartreuse

¾ ounce|20 ml St. Germain Elderflower liqueur

¾ ounce|20 ml gin

sprigs of California sagebrush and fresh elderflowers for garnish (avoid the leaves)

Directions

Muddled curly dock (Rumex crispus) provides a sour flavor; you can also substitute French sorrel (Rumex acetosa) or increase the lime juice to ¾ ounce|20 ml. The felt-leaved yerba santa (Eriodictyon crassifolium) lends a wonderful aromatic and sweet note. If you don’t have any, you can omit it and perhaps experiment with another fresh herb from your trail, garden, or market.

Muddle the curly dock, yerba santa, and lime juice in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add the green Chartreuse, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, gin, and ice, and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled glass and garnish.

