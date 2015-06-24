The Wolfpack – ‘Mirror Heart’

The Angulo brothers are the subjects of the award-winning documentary The Wolfpack, which chronicles their isolated childhood locked away from society in an apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. They discovered the outside world through the films they loved and elaborately recreated with handmade props and costumes. VICE worked with the brothers to make an original short film, Mirror Heart, an imaginative tale about a cast of dreamlike characters who unify around the necessity to create.

Watch our documentary about the making of Mirror Heart here. Then read Noisey’s interview with the Wolfpack.