The Worst Things I’ve Seen as a WhatsApp Moderator

The internet can be a truly horrendous place—just ask any social media moderator.

Case in point: for the latest episode of Informer, we spoke to someone who used to work for Meta’s moderating contractor, Accenture. His day-to-day on the WhatsApp team involved sifting through images and deciding whether or not they depicted child sexual abuse—a job that was just as harrowing as it sounds, and something he coped with “through a lot of substance abuse”.

Videos by VICE

While in the job, he says, he witnessed multiple missed opportunities to protect children, and alleges that one colleague—who regularly took it upon himself to assess the worst content available—had previously been arrested for possessing child abuse materials.

In a statement, Accenture didn’t address this allegation, but said they are “committed to helping companies keep their platforms safe through services such as content, advertising and compliance reviews”.

Watch the full interview below.