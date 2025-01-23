The Xbox Developer Direct Proves Microsoft Still Has Gas in the Tank, and They’re Coming Out Swinging

Microsoft has been in some hot water as of late. Between games like Redfall failing miserably, to studio shutdowns, fans haven’t been exactly excited for the future of the company. It looks like they’re trying to turn themselves around, however, if the Xbox Developer_Direct has anything to say about it. Even with four (technically five) announcements today, I’m feeling more optimistic about Xbox than I have in a very long time. Maybe we’re so back? It may be too early to tell just yet, but I’m feeling like we are.

A New ‘Ninja Gaiden’ Game Is in the Works, Alongside a Shadow Drop of a Certified Classic

Words can’t fully parse how I feel about Ninja Gaiden finally coming back. Oh wait, yes they can. But to start the Developer_Direct with this big of an announcement takes some serious guts. Most companies would have waited until the end to finally show something of this caliber. But Xbox and Microsoft knew something we didn’t — that they were packing straight heat through the rest of this conference.

But not only did Microsoft start this conference off by announcing a new Ninja Gaiden. No, that would be too easy, and it would have only given me one heart attack. They also shadow-dropped a full remake of Ninja Gaiden 2, titled Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. Remade with Unreal Engine 5, it looks absolutely stunning, and I can’t wait to dive into it. Oh yeah, and both of these are on Game Pass on Day One. WILD.

South of Midnight is one of the most aesthetically pleasing games Microsoft has ever shown off, and it looks even better in motion. During the Developer_Direct, we got a closer look at gameplay, combat, and general exploration. It’s looking damn good and seems to have some incredibly solid meat on its bones. Some of the older gameplay videos had me thinking twice about giving this one a try, but they knocked it out of the park today.

Looking online, folks had been trying to compare it to Crash Bandicoot. You know, a series that people love but also love to compare other platformers to? But honestly, at this point, South of Midnight has solidified its personality, its style, and everything in between. Plus, that stop-motion animation? Silky smooth. I can’t wait to jump in on April 8th.

While I may still need to Google how to properly spell Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for the foreseeable future, it’s looking visually stunning. Beyond that, we also got an even better look at how the game is going to play. It’s looking more like The Legend of Dragoon than Final Fantasy, and I can absolutely live with that fact. These environments are looking clean, and the combat is looking even better with every showing, as well.

It would be one thing if this game was just visually gorgeous (which it already is). But it’s looking to bring back classic features from the older-generation turn-based RPGs, and that’s striking a chord deep in my heart. The overworld map? Perfection. Literally everything else from the character designs to the enemies? Astonishingly cool. I may not know how to spell your name just yet, but you’re on my radar for certain.

‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ Rides Into Battle on May 15, 2025 and Looks Better Than Ever

I have to say something controversial: I wasn’t a huge fan of Doom: Eternal. Sure, it was a great game through and through, but I just couldn’t ever get over the verticality of things. Doom: The Dark Ages is taking us back to what made Doom 2016 one of the most beloved shooters of all time while adding new features to make it stand out even further. I was sold by the Skull Crossbow, but knowing that we have Kaiju battles and Dragons? This is going to be massive.

Parrying in a Doom game? What is this all about? Melee combat becoming better, alongside new ways to Glory Kill? I didn’t know if they were going to be able to pull this one off. But it looks like Doom: The Dark Ages is shaping up to be an amazing return to what made Doom the iconic series it was and still is.

And guess what? Almost all of these games are also available on PlayStation 5. I guess Microsoft isn’t giving up on their publishing plans just yet. But even still, this is an extremely solid first-party lineup, and they look to be trying to reclaim some lost ground.