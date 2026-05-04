The Zodiac Sign You’re Doomed to Have a Toxic Situationship With

The worst situationships never feel like situationships at the start. They feel like a good time, a late-night conversation, someone worth keeping around without the pressure of a label. Certain signs are basically purpose-built for this. By the time you have words for what’s happening, you’re already in it.

Chemistry and compatibility are two different things, and one of them will absolutely ruin your year. Here’s who’s going to wreck your situationship era—and why you’ll let them.

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Aries (March 21 – April 19)

A Libra will string Aries along without even trying. They’re charming enough to stay interesting, and evasive enough to never commit to anything. Aries will keep pushing for a straight answer, and Libra will keep not giving one. One more conversation always feels like the one that’ll “fix everything.” It won’t.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Every Taurus has a Scorpio chapter, and it almost always goes the same way. The pull is immediate, the intensity is real, and somewhere around month two Taurus starts noticing that Scorpio will say almost anything except what this actually is. So Taurus waits. Then waits some more. Then looks up and it’s been six months.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Nobody holds Gemini’s attention like a Sagittarius—and nobody’s less available for the follow-through. They’ll have conversations that feel cosmically rare. Then Sagittarius will vanish for two weeks and return as if nothing happened. Gemini will let it slide. Then again. Then a few more times after that.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A Capricorn will have Cancer working overtime for the smallest return. Capricorn doles out warmth like it’s a limited resource, and Cancer, who runs on connection, will take that as a sign they need to try harder. So they do. And somehow that makes Capricorn pull back further. Cancer will spend the whole time convinced they’re almost there.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The cruelest part of an Aquarius situationship is how close it always seems to working. Aquarius engages with Leo in ways that feel exciting—right up until Leo needs something concrete back. Then Aquarius checks out, gradually, until Leo is performing for a room that’s mostly empty.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo will try to understand a Pisces, which is a project with no endpoint. Pisces runs on instinct and feeling; Virgo treats it like something to solve. Pisces finds that exhausting. Virgo finds Pisces’ reaction even more confusing. Nobody wins, but Virgo will stay, trying to figure out where they went wrong.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra will agree to things they never actually wanted with an Aries, and the scary part is they won’t notice it happening. Aries moves fast and asks directly, and Libra’s instinct is to smooth things over rather than push back. By the time the dynamic is set, it’s been set for a while.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Gemini will tie Scorpio in knots. Every shift in energy gets logged and analyzed. Every unanswered text becomes a signal to investigate. Scorpio will build elaborate theories about what’s happening between them. Gemini is just in a different mood. The intensity is entirely one-sided, and Scorpio will deny that for a very long time.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The Virgo situationship starts fine. But Virgo has standards and a running internal critique, and Sagittarius will slowly start bending to avoid the feedback. Then they bend more. Eventually, they won’t recognize what they’re doing, which, for a sign that lives by personal freedom, is a very unsettling place to be.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Cancer will get under Capricorn’s skin in ways they won’t understand until it’s too late. Needy one day, withdrawn the next—Cancer keeps Capricorn perpetually off-balance. Cap stays because they hate leaving things unresolved. Cancer stays out of hope. Neither gets what they actually need.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

An Aquarius in a situationship with a Leo will spend most of it convinced they’re the reasonable one. But Leo doesn’t operate on detachment—they operate on warmth and recognition. When Aquarius goes cold, Leo pushes. Aquarius pulls back harder. They’ll cycle through this standoff multiple times before anyone stops.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is three chapters into a story this Taurus hasn’t agreed to be in yet. And while Pisces is busy building the narrative, Taurus is noticing the flakiness, the inconsistency, the discrepancy between what Pisces says and what they actually do. Taurus will wait it out longer than makes sense. Then they’ll stop waiting all at once.