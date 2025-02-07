There’s a Massive Tuberculosis Outbreak in the US

You’d be forgiven for thinking this headline was from an old west newspaper from the 1800s, but it also somehow feels right at home in 2025. Kansas is experiencing one of the biggest outbreaks of tuberculosis ever recorded in the US.

There have been 67 active cases reported in two counties since January 2024, far exceeding the usual number of annual statewide cases.

Altogether, 79 latent tuberculosis cases have been detected, meaning 79 people who tested positive showed no symptoms but were still able to spread the disease. Meanwhile, 384 people are under monitoring for testing and treatment.

Public officials in the state say that the risk of contracting TB remains low but to be vigilant nonetheless. There have been two confirmed tuberculosis-related deaths so far.

This comes after the office of governor in the state of Kansas had its public health powers greatly reduced since the pandemic, with state and county officials forbidding the mandate of testing, isolation, and closures due to infectious disease.

In the battle between business interests and protecting the lives of citizens from a serious, rapidly spreading illness, business interests will always win. Well, technically, the disease will win in the end, but business takes precedence in the eyes of public officials in the United States.

Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs. It spreads through the air when people speak or cough. Prolonged exposure to someone with tuberculosis in a confined space like an office or classroom could lead to infection. Tuberculosis is common in homeless shelters, prisons, jails, and nursing homes.

Tuberculosis affects around 10 million people a year, killing 1.5 million despite being easily preventable and curable. The World Health Organization considers tuberculosis “the world’s top infectious killer.”