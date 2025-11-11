“There’s No Respect There”: Omarion Responds to Mario’s Diss on His ‘Hit or Miss’ Singing

How important is the powerhouse singing in R&B? Does an artist need to be able to swell like Whitney Houston and Anita Baker in order to make good music, or can they emphasize other parts of their craft to put all the pieces together? This ultimately depends on preference. Frankly, singers can get caught up in over-singing and ruin a song in the process. But you also can’t be so lackadaisical that you negate melody and harmony entirely. It’s a compelling argument that has caused some friction between 2000s R&B legends Mario and Omarion.

Recently, Mario spoke with Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast, where he did a quick hit list on singers who could actually sing. He was a bit antsy about some of his answers, as Cam pressed him for hard ‘yes’ or ‘no’ responses. After a while, Mario got into the groove of it and truthfully assessed his feelings on Omarion and his singing. “Omarion, it be hit or miss for me sometimes,” he says.

Videos by VICE

Now, with all the debates on who can sing and who can’t, the “Ice Box” crooner gives his take on the situation. Moreover, he responds to Mario’s slight at his singing.

Omarion Responds to Mario’s Claim of ‘Hit or Miss’ Singing

When talking on Sway in the Morning, the B2K singer says that not everyone operates at the same frequency. Consequently, he argues that artists are supposed to uplift each other. “I think when people critique artists, they gotta look at themselves, as well,” Omarion explains. “Art is art. Also, we’re at different levels. Our experience, the things that are occurring in our lives. That’s not to make any excuse, but I think those are important factors.”

Obviously, this whole conversation lends towards what Mario said and the aftermath of their 2022 Verzuz battle. When Sway and his crew inquire if the pair would work together, Omarion shrugs. “I’m not sure,” Omarion says. “I don’t think so. I think that, for me, it’s all about respect. I think you can have your opinion, but the moment I feel like there’s no respect there, I’m cool. I’d rather step back. I don’t think there’s respect there, especially for somebody like me who has been doing it before him. It’s not by chance; it’s by hard work. It’s true.”