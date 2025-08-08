These 10 States Watch the Most NSFW Content

If there were a gold medal for porn consumption, California would be taking the podium—and not just for production. A new report from Kalon ranks the Golden State first in the U.S. for porn engagement, with more searches, more viewing time, and a taste for animated porn that’s well above the national average.

It wasn’t just clicks that they analyzed. Kalon’s researchers pulled data from the Google Keyword Planner and Pornhub’s 2024 U.S. insights report, tracking four things: overall porn searches, genre-specific searches, curiosity-driven terms, and average time spent watching. They weighted the numbers per capita, then matched each state with its most popular category.

Texas landed in third, Georgia in fourth, and Washington in fifth. Washington is an odd case—it topped the country for sheer monthly porn searches at 150,000 per 100,000 people, but slipped in the rankings thanks to lower scores elsewhere.

The study also flagged a nationwide shift toward animated porn, with multiple states showing spikes in traffic to fantasy-based formats over traditional live-action. Kalon calls it a sign of “growing interest in formats that differ from traditional content,” though they stop short of speculating why.

Then there’s New York, sitting in second place overall. The Empire State actually beats California in raw search volume, clocking 149,000 monthly searches per 100,000 people. Lesbian porn tops its charts.

Top 10 Most Porn-Engaged States

California — Top genre: animated porn

New York — Top genre: lesbian porn

Texas — Top genre: lesbian porn

Georgia — Top genre: ebony porn

Washington — Top genre: lesbian porn

Hawaii — Top genre: Japanese porn

Nevada — Top genre: lesbian porn

Illinois — Top genre: lesbian porn

Florida — Top genre: anal porn

Oregon — Top genre: hentai

On the other end of the spectrum, Idaho comes in dead last, with just 77,000 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. They still prefer lesbian porn, but their overall activity is far below the national average. Montana, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and West Virginia round out the least-engaged list.

Kalon’s team says the goal isn’t to shame anyone. It’s about capturing what curiosity looks like behind closed doors.