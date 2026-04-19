These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Major Relationship Shakeups With the Mars-Saturn Conjunction

Are you prepared for the Mars-Saturn conjunction in Aries on April 19? Don’t worry, most of us aren’t…but if you’re one of the three lucky (or perhaps unlucky, depending on how you see it) zodiac signs, you might want to brace yourself.

This particular transit will be affecting our love lives—namely, our relationship patterns. It might trigger an intense push-and-pull dynamic between partners, shedding light on areas of disconnection or incompatibilities.

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Additionally, since this transit is occurring in Aries, it might cause some couples to rush into commitments they aren’t ready for.

“Aries season brings a surge of ‘act now, think later’ energy, but when Mars conjuncts Saturn on April 19, the cosmos is essentially asking us to slow down,” says Chelsea Jackson, astrologer at Taimi. “The signs that try to force their way through that tension are the ones most likely to create unnecessary friction. This is a month where slowing down is actually the boldest move you can make.”

All this to say, your relationship isn’t automatically doomed. In fact, you can use this time to re-evaluate the way you both show up for each other and whether you’re matching each other’s pace.

As mentioned earlier, three signs will feel this energy a bit more intensely. Here’s what they can expect—and how they can best navigate the chaos that is the Mars-Saturn conjunction in Aries.

Taurus

Taurus, you’re a generally grounded sign, and this will serve you well during this transit—especially since you might feel more out of place than usual. Don’t give in to external expectations or let anyone else rush you. You know yourself and your own path the best.

“Taurus is a sign that moves at its own pace, and that’s actually a superpower right now,” says Jackson. “There’s a push from outside forces to move faster in love than you’re ready to, whether a partner is pressing for commitment or you’re feeling pressure to define something before it’s had time to grow. Rushing into a decision right now could cause you to settle, and Taurus never settles.”

Cancer

Cancer, your sensitivity will be both a blessing and a curse during the Mars-Saturn conjunction. Respect your vulnerabilities and protect your heart at all costs.

“Cancer feels everything deeply, and this month that emotional intensity gets turned way up,” says Jackson. “If you’re feeling undervalued or unheard in a relationship, this is a month to name it, not to force a resolution. Give your feelings room to breathe before making any major moves.”

Capricorn

Capricorn, as the “father of the zodiac,” you handle chaos with confidence, security, and stability. This transit might ask you to be less practical and more vulnerable, which could feel uncomfortable for you.

“Capricorn’s temptation this April is to apply their famous practicality to matters of the heart: to assess, evaluate, and make a logical decision about someone as if love were a business plan,” Jackson says. “But love doesn’t follow a spreadsheet. The most meaningful romantic decisions this year will come from patience, not pressure.”