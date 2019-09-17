These Are the VICE Shows You Can Now Watch for Free On All 4

VICE has arrived on All 4. That means loads and loads of box sets, available to stream, for free, on demand, anytime.

GANGSTA RAP INTERNATIONAL

In this series, VICE and Noisey aim to discover just how gangsta rap imagery and lyricism has spread throughout the world influencing music, fashion and culture along the way. Hosted by London-based DJ and podcaster Chuckie Lothian, the series takes us from Poland to Israel, Ireland to Australia.



The first episode, in Poland, features gun-toting, monster truck riding MMA fighter-turned-rapper Popek who has a penchant for facial scarification. The second, a deep delve into the Irish rap scene, introduces us to the so-called ‘Godfather of drill’.

HOW TO ROB A BANK

There’s a common misconception that the only people who commit bank robberies are hardened criminals. Whilst that is undoubtedly often the case, there are also everyday people – like your teacher, the person who works in your local coffee shop or someone who you went to school with – who also end up taking that extraordinary step.

HOW TO ROB A BANK tells the stories of how ordinary people became involved in bank robberies, with varying degrees of success and sophistication. We also learn exactly why they felt they needed to do it, how they went about it and what happened next.

FINE YOUNG CRIMINALS

From 14-year-olds making thousands of dollars selling knock-off merchandise outside sports stadiums to 16-year-olds deeply embedded into international drug cartels to 23-year-olds running illegal immigrants from Mexico to the US, FINE YOUNG CRIMINALS explains what happens when people become embroiled in serious crime at a young age.

Not only do we discover how “average American kids” became serious criminals – scammers, smugglers, traffickers, counterfeiters and gang leaders – but we hear how their world unravelled and how they paid for their misdeeds.

DANNY’S HOUSE

Danny Brown‘s basement is a pretty exclusive place. It’s the ultimate hangout spot where he, his celebrity mates and his unconventional neighbours converge in order to chill, catch up and discuss weird shit. And when we say ‘weird shit’, think 8AM afterparty vibes. Consider: Will AI robots need therapy one day? What sort of music would be best to have a baby to? Is it possible to have sex with a ghost? What does Mark Zuckerberg dream about? You get the picture. In the first season, Danny discusses aliens with A$AP Rocky, AI with Ilana Glazer, musical guilty pleasures with El-P, ghosts with Joey Diaz, sexual preferences with Luenell, and much more.

MYSTERY GIRL

It’s no secret that the world is riddled with strange and unsolved mysteries: For instance, have aliens visited our planet? Could they even walk among us now? Who made all those crop circles then? What’s the deal with the Loch Ness monster? So many questions, but no real answers. That’s why, in our new show Mystery Girl, VICE’s Amelia Dimoldenberg is here to investigate the UK’s greatest unsolved mysteries and crack them once and for all. In the first season, she takes a trip to the county of Wiltshire (a hotspot for UFO sightings, energy orbs and curiously secretive military bases), heads to quaint Woolaston (where a ‘mystery man’ duped the whole village into handing over their hard-earned cash) and went to Scotland to try and locate the famed Loch Ness Monster. She also looks into the bizarre case of a bridge in a tiny town, called Overtoun, that 600 dogs are said to have jumped off in what appears to be a series of suicide attempts.

SLUTEVER

If Pornhub has taught us anything, it’s that whatever your preference when it comes to filth, you’re not alone. Columnist Karley Sciortino is back with another season of sex-positive voyeurism to challenge our notions of gender, sexuality and relationships. This time around she takes part in a “genital show and tell” with an 89-year-old professional masturbator, becomes a VR porn avatar, meets a “sacred yoni alchemist” who teaches people how to love their pussy, and tries her hand at sexual witchcraft. Because all we really want is to be accepted for the freaks we are, right? This is a different kind of sex education.

THE WRESTLERS

Damian Abraham, vocalist in hardcore band Fucked Up, takes a tour through the masterful, gruelling and sometimes ferocious subcultures that exist on the fringes of professional wrestling. From the impact of Trump’s policies on the indie Lucha Libre wrestling scene to Mexico’s gender-defying ‘exoticos’ to ‘voodoo catch wrestling’ in the Congo, Abraham demonstrates that there is more to pro-wrestling than the high-profile, corporate events you see on WWE. He also takes a close look at wrestling’s most violent subculture – the Deathmatch. Battling it out with razor blades, shattered glass and barbed wire losing a serious amount of blood in the process, these hardcore contendors challenge the notion that the whole sport is fake.

AMERICAN BOYBAND

It all started in 2010 when a teenage hip-hop artist, Kevin Abstract, posted a simple question on a Kanye West forum: “Anybody wanna make a band?” The result was genre-subverting, self-defined “boyband” Brockhampton, a DIY collective of creators – rappers, singers, producers, and film directors. Nine years, five studio albums, countless sold-out shows and an insanely engaged fan base later, it’s safe to say that Kevin achieved his goal. AMERICAN BOYBAND tracks the group’s origins and journey; from setting up a DIY studio to turning an online cult-following into IRL success.

THE DEVIL YOU KNOW

Our latest five-part true crime series explores the dark story of Satan-worshiping, suspected cannibal murderer Pazuzu Algarad. Presiding over a disenfranchised group of punks and nonconformists, he ran amok in the otherwise sleepy town of Clemmons, near Winston-Salem. It all came to a head in 2014 when Algarad, along with his girlfriend Amber Burch, were arrested and charged with murder following the discovery of two dead bodies in shallow graves in his garden. Through interviews with this former followers and associates, The Devil You Know looks at the sociological conditions that allowed Algarad to gain cult-like power and influence over his group of outsiders and the horrifying consequences that ensued.

DOPESICK NATION

Delray Beach in Florida is now the “recovery capital of America”, with drug rehab centres and sober living houses on every street corner. But the American opioid epidemic is only getting worse, with many rehabs essentially working as scam operations to cash in on lucrative health insurance schemes and prey on society’s most vulnerable. Dopesick Nation follows recovering addicts Allie and Frankie, who have devoted their lives to helping people with addiction in the sunshine state finally break the cycle.

DARK SIDE OF THE RING

Mysterious deaths, mistreatment rumours and out-of-ring controversies have long plagued the world of professional wrestling. But in a sport where brute force meets fantasy theatrics, is it ever possible to find truth in the squared circle? In this six part documentary series (endorsed by The Rock!!), VICE meets heroes and heels, managers and families to find out what really happened behind the scenes during the golden age of wrestling.

ABANDONED

Skateboarder Rick McCrank explores abandoned places with the people who love them long after the lights have gone out. Abandoned pays tribute to these modern day ruins, seemingly lost and forgotten, but not by everyone.

THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW

When in doubt, listen to a drag queen. Rupaul’s Drag Race superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova get together in front of a green screen for a weekly chat about life’s most important issues, from sexual health to what happens after death. Their masculine alter-egos Brian and Brian then hit the streets to put some questions to the nasty ass public.

MOST EXPENSIVEST

This isn’t a show about the finer things in life; it’s about the finest things in life. 2 Chainz and his best buddy, the French bulldog Trappy, are on a mission to find the highest tier luxury items the world has to offer, from weed-infused chicken wings to bottled Canadian air. S2 just added!

CYBERWAR

It’s a scary digital world out there – one that VICE’s Ben Makuch explores in this series, travelling the globe to meet with hackers, government officials and dissidents ruling the ecosystem of cyber-warfare.

PAYDAY

Follow 20-somethings over the course of a single pay-period to see how they spend, struggle and thrive.

TATTOO AGE

Tattoo Age is the story of modern tattooing told through the lives of different tattooers. We travel the world to meet with the artists championing the art of classic tattooing.

HUANG’S WORLD

The world’s only Human Panda, Eddie Huang, takes us on a journey exploring race, identity, multiculturalism and his irritable bowel syndrome through food.

WOMAN

At the intersection of violence and stability, of progress and oppression, are women. Gloria Steinem guides us through the women who are shaping not just their own futures, but ours too.

POST RADICAL

This is a TV show about a small wooden toy and its big global following. Legendary pro-skater Rick McCrank takes you on a journey to the fringes to explore the culture and impact of skateboarding. He meets satanic skateboard cult members, downhill bombers, dedicated fingerboarders and more to learn what makes this wooden plank on wheels so special.

BIG NIGHT OUT

In Big Night Out, host Clive Martin explores how partying has become both an act of rebellion and survival for young people everywhere.

DEAD SET ON LIFE

Dead Set on Life is a culinary adventure and travel show hosted by Matty Matheson, the best thing to come out of Canada since maple syrup. From $6 gas stations subs to the most exotic eats on the planet, Matty devours it all.

BALLS DEEP

They say the best way to get to know someone is to walk a mile in their shoes. But how about jumping into a swimming pool full of gay bears to find out if you’re really an otter? In Balls Deep, Thomas Morton sets out to learn about the human race by immersing himself in various subcultures.

BLACK MARKET

The Wire‘s Michael K Williams presents this documentary series exploring the world of illicit trade, from the poachers who kill pangolin for traditional medicine to heroin users forced to steal and sell supermarket meat.

F*** THAT’S DELICIOUS

Action Bronson is joined by his friends The Alchemist, Big Body Bes and Mayhem Lauren to discover the world’s most fucking delicious food and wine, which means everything from fried chicken off a car boot to takeaway spaghetti in the hot tub.

JUNGLETOWN

In the depths of the Panamanian jungle, an American entrepreneur and hundreds of young people are hoping to build the “world’s most sustainable modern town”. But the “interns” have to battle with the purpose of their community – will they do more harm than good?

KING OF THE ROAD

Three teams of skaters compete on the road trip of a lifetime to win Thrasher‘s annual title, becoming King of the Road heroes and icons of the sport. Unfortunately for them, this isn’t just a challenge to see who can nail the best ollie; they also have to do extremely weird shit, like pee into their own mouths and shit in the team van.

NEEDLES AND PINS

Tattooing is no longer an art form reserved for society’s fringes. Now a global phenomenon, what does inking yourself really mean in the modern age? Artist and activist Grace Neutral travels the world meeting tattooists and fanatics to find out why body art is worth the pain, even if it means risking prison or social exclusion.

PARTY LEGENDS

Everyone’s got one truly fucked up sesh anecdote. In Party Legends, notable and notorious personalities share their most candid party stories, with help from emerging artists and animators.

STATES OF UNDRESS

If the eyes are the gateway to the soul, then fashion holds a mirror to society. Host Hailey Gates visits the fashion cities that pop culture ignores, where what you put on your back can affect more than your street cred.

THE THERAPIST

Dr Siri Sat Nam Singh sits down to speak with musicians from the worlds of rap, rock, pop, dancehall and EDM to discover what lies beneath their public personas. With appearances from Waka Flocka Flame, Joey Bada$$ and Katy Perry.

VICE WORLD OF SPORTS

VICE gets on the field and into the ring through a series of compelling stories at the fringe of culture and politics.

WEEDIQUETTE

What does weed really mean for society? Krishna Andavolu investigates.

WHAT WOULD DIPLO DO?

Diplo takes us behind the scenes of his A-lister life, hanging out with Skrillex to write a banging new track and spending the day with the wrong sick child. Comedy starring Dawson Creek‘s James Van Der Beek.

LAST SHOT

The Last Shot follows American and Mexican basketball players whose careers have been derailed, as they compete in underground, cash-prize Mexican tournaments in search of one last opportunity to make a living playing the game they love.

EPICLY LATER’D

Who was Bam Margera before Jackass? How did Andy Roy overcome his heroin addiction to return to pro-skateboarding? Some of skating’s biggest icons look at their past, present and future in the sport, and the impact of those four little wheels.

NUTS + BOLTS

Tyler, the Creator explores the things he loves and the ways they work, meeting with experts who help him invent and innovate in ways only Tyler could. The show centres around the rapper and all-around creative weirdo learning how his favourite things are made. Join Tyler as he learns about everything from go-karts, animation, maple syrup, trainers and dives into the depths of time travel with special guest Neil deGrasse Tyson to explore space.

BREXIT STAGE LEFT

4 Comedians, 1 bus, 4 European cities… in the wake of the UK triggering article 50.

Award-winning comedian Jamali Maddix and three of his stand up comedian pals – Fern Brady, Alfie Brown and Sean McLoughlin – take in a quick-fire, stand-up comedy tour of Europe.

None of us really know what it’s going to be like having a little weekender in Berlin or some other fun European city once we’ve been forcibly torn away from the EU. It’ll probably be more expensive, it’ll probably involve more forms and it’ll probably all be slightly shaded with sadness.

THE PIZZA SHOW

Welcome to the Pizza Show, a series that explores the wonderful world of pizza. Our host Frank Pinello – owner of Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn – travels around the world eating great pizza and meeting even greater people.

From Naples to the world’s largest pizza convention in Las Vegas, and everywhere in between, Frank is about to embark on a serious pizza journey.

THE ICE CREAM SHOW

A series that explores the delicious world of ice cream across the country. Host Isaac Lappert—a third generation ice cream maker—travels from his hometown of Sausalito, CA to ice cream shops across the country to meet with shop owners with interesting approaches to making ice cream.

THE UNTITLED ACTION BRONSON SHOW

Peek inside the mind of Action Bronson and get a taste of everything he loves. From incredible chefs to his favourite celebs… there’s chaos at every turn.

THE VICE GUIDE TO FILM

Filmmaking beyond Hollywood and the bounds of taste. In this series, actors and filmmakers go deep on some of the most compelling and influential directors of all time, exploring what makes them so distinctive.

FLOPHOUSE

Most comedians are broke, and a lot of them are broke in the same houses. Filmmaker Lance Bangs documents this network of couches and the stand-ups that crash on them. All piled into the same house, these young comedians are then captured putting on a show in their garage, or basement, or whatever it is.

OUTSIDER

Diehard cult film fanatics Zack Carlson and Evan Husney venture far beneath Hollywood and far beyond the world of indie cinema to unearth the incredibly eccentric lives of fringe filmmakers behind the universe’s most colossally strange movies.

TWIZ & TUCK

Twiz & Tuck follows the lives of a gender fluid person and his transgender best friend as the duo go on a road trip bachelor party to take in all that is weird and wonderful along the way.

LAST CHANCE HIGH

Last Chance High takes viewers inside Montefiore’s classrooms and into the homes of students who are one mistake away from being locked up or committed to a mental hospital.

NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW

Two lifelong best friends and roommates are planning the greatest musical act in the history of the modern world. Without ever playing a note, Nirvanna the Band plan to take Toronto by storm, one scheme at time.

THE THIRD INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

Social and economic theorist Jeremy Rifkin lays out a road map to usher in a new era of sustainable development.

THE HUNT FOR THE TRUMP TAPES

Did Trump ‘rough up’ Melania? Use the ‘N’ word on The Apprentice set? Pay two Russian sex workers to pee on Obama’s hotel bed? Hosted by Tom Arnold, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes chronicles the search for the truth behind the many rumoured and potentially damaging recordings of President Donald Trump.

NOISEY

Zach Goldbaum takes us around the world to meet people and artists in the most compelling, and sometimes controversial, music scenes.

HOLLYWOOD LOVE STORY, WITH PARIS HILTON

What happens when the Instagram generation move to Hollywood? The spiritual home of false realities and fame, L.A. should be a natural fit for up and coming influencers, artists and models trying to make a name for themselves. But it’s not that simple. The city is unrelenting and harsh on newcomers, and the dark side of quick notoriety is always just around the corner. These kids will have to fight for their survival if they’re going to make it in the city of dreams. Presented by Paris Hilton.

