They’re Finally Developing Another BioShock Game

Publishers 2K announced the founding of Cloud Chamber, a new video game studio. Firaxis veteran Kelley Gilmore will head the new studio, and its first project—a new BioShock game. “BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation,” President of 2K David Ismailer said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

BioShock’s original creative director Ken Levine isn’t involved. But Gilmore told IGN that series veterans Hoagy de la Plante, Scott Sinclair, and Jonahtan Pelling are all on board. De la Plante will be the new game’s creative director, Sinclair will reprise his role as an art director, and Pelling will work as the design director. The return of so many people involved with the original series, plus the possibilities afforded by a fresh start under new leadership, make this new line of BioShocks very intriguing. While Levine was always treated as the auteur behind the BioShock games, the games themselves owed a great deal to their individual creative teams and BioShock 2—which some around here would argue is the best of the series—was made without Levine’s involvement by another studio. After the uninspired “both sides” misfire of Infinite, a return to BioShock under new leadership might be the right direction for the franchise’s future.

Information is light and Gilmore and 2K haven’t given many details. “There are many creative directions to explore, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see where we go next,” Gilmore told GamesRadar.