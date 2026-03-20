This 2006 Rock One-Hit Wonder Had a Much Darker Meaning Than You Probably Realized While Singing Along to It

The 20th anniversary of AFI’s runaway hit “Miss Murder” is coming up on April 3, 2026, and the true meaning behind the lyrics has often been questioned by fans and critics. Vocalist Davey Havok was always purposefully vague when asked about it. He preferred to let fans keep any personal connections they made with the song by not revealing any specifics.

But in September 2025, Havok sat down with the HardLore podcast to make a monumental episode about AFI. Fitting, considering the band is hitting the road again on April 15. In the episode, he revealed more details about how “Miss Murder” came to be.

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“That song was a grind,” he said. “Let’s talk about that lyric—we’ve never done this. The one song associated with AFI by civilians—the biggest one. If you listen to the lyric, that number-one hit basically poses the gentle question: ‘Should I just kill myself?’ And if I don’t … is s—t just going to get worse?”

Allegedly, “Miss Murder” started with a throwaway lyric from Havok that he intended to change later. But “Hey, Miss Murder, can I…” was an undeniable earworm. It came together during a difficult time for AFI. Due to their record label being sold to Universal Music Group, they found themselves shifted to Interscope. Then, their demos for the next record kept getting rejected by producer Butch Vig. It was only after they hunkered down with producer Jerry Finn instead that “Miss Murder” emerged.

How ‘Miss Murder’ Marked the Beginning and End of AFI’s Commercial Success

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AFI’s seventh album, Decemberunderground, released on June 6, 2006, with “Miss Murder” as the lead single. That song pushed AFI to mainstream commercial success, but it also marked the end of that success.

“That was it,” Havok told HardLore. “That was the end of the commercial success.” AFI sold out their tour for Decemberunderground, and Havok shared that people were recognizing him on the street. But the mainstream audience quickly lost interest. “Within that year, it went from: ‘Oh my God, can I have your autograph? Can I have a photo?’ to ‘Oh wow. Hey man … what are you up to these days?’”

Havok continued, “I learned that mainstream people who listen exclusively to mainstream music think none of those artists write their songs. They think artists are always on tour. So if there’s not a song on the radio, and you’re not on tour, they think you must have another job.”

Essentially, AFI’s biggest commercial hit was crafted during a time of uncertainty and frustration for the band. With Havok’s longtime refusal to disclose any personal meaning in the lyrics, fans could associate it with their own experiences. But that also leads to its true context being overshadowed, even as it brings mainstream popularity.

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