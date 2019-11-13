This Beer Says ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ on the Bottom of Its Can

Several days after the late October raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former Navy SEAL-turned-K-9 trainer Mike Ritland appeared on FOX News to talk about Conan, the special-ops military dog who was injured during the operation. At the end of the segment, he offered some advice to anyone who would see the pictures of the big Belgian Malinois and his patriotically lolling tongue, and consider adopting a former military dog for themselves.

“The remarkable nature of these dogs and them being highlighted in the news creates a huge demand by people that frankly shouldn’t have them,” he said. “If you see the coverage and you decide I want one of these dogs, either buy a fully trained and finished dog from a professional or just don’t get one at all, and Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Mike Ritland is a madman 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pArUok3S2f — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) November 3, 2019

Although disgraced billionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell in early August, the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death have taken almost three months to reach peak meme. (“The topaz hummingbird is the smallest bird in the world,” one front page Reddit post said. “Even though it has the smallest bird brain in existence, it knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.”)

The latest round of memery is courtesy of Tactical OPS Brewing, a California beermaker that has printed “EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF” on the bottom of some of its beer cans. Carlos Tovar, the manager of the brewery, told FOX26 that he got the idea for the four-word statement about a week ago, and he printed it because the question about whether or not Epstein broke his own hyoid bone and offed himself by his own hand is “a big thing right now.” (The brewery has joked on Facebook that Tovar’s comments would get the rest of the brewery staff “suicided.”)

Screenshot via Facebook

Tactical OPS is only releasing one run of the Epstein-themed cans of Basher Oatmeal Stout, and they’ve commented on Facebook that “certain laws” prevent them from being shipped out of state. (This goes for any of the company’s beers, not just the one that hint at a widespread conspiracy-slash-coverup.)

VICE has reached out to Tactical OPS for comment. In the meantime, grab those tasteful (???) Epstein cans while they’re still available. The next run of canned brews will be printed with “Happy Birthday Marines” on the bottom.

And if you’re in Michigan, you won’t even need to flip your can to get hit with the Epstein meme; Rusted Spoke Brewing Co. has decided to name its new beer—you guessed it—Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself IPA.