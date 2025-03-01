This Bride’s Body Told Her She Would Get Divorced on Her Wedding Day

Sometimes, our bodies know before we do.

One ex-bride battled her nervous system and warded off a panic attack throughout her wedding ceremony, only to realize years later why she had been so worked up.

Kelly O’Neill, who was only 19 when she decided to marry her now-ex-partner, was physically shaking and coughing from the stress of her big day—a clear indication that something was wrong.

She shared a vulnerable clip from the ceremony with the caption: “My body literally rejecting him on my WEDDING DAY.”

“I SHOULD HAVE [RUN],” she added.

One person asked whether any of her loved ones or guests noticed how “broken” she looked on what was supposed to be the greatest day of her life.

“Yesss my dad didn’t want me to do it,” she replied. “But 19-year-old me thought I knew it all.”

“I just thought I was feeling nervous but actually I think it was my body telling me to run,” O’Neill, now 26, told Kennedy News, reflecting on the day. “When I got to the front, [I] started coughing and panicking.”

Ex-Brides Everywhere Shared Similar Wedding Stories

On TikTok, O’Neill also mentioned that her hair had been falling out and her dress ripped, which almost seemed like warning signs. She hashtagged the video with #spirituality and #narcissist, seemingly hinting that her body was telling her to flee from her partner.

However, thankfully, she clarified that this video was taken seven years ago.

“I have a new life now. Amazing partner and beautiful baby boy,” she wrote.

Many women shared similar stories in the comments, highlighting the power of intuition.

“I fainted on my wedding day,” one person wrote. “I remember one of my guests coming up to me at the reception and saying ‘Sometimes our bodies are trying to tell us something and we just don’t know it yet.’”

“Happened to me too. I was so shocked,” another commented. “My dad knew, took me aside and said ‘don’t worry about any of this, we can leave here right now.’ Wish I had.”

A third person added, “My sister freaked out right before she walked down the aisle, saying she can’t do it. We all thought it was pre-jitters. She’s finally left him after over 20 years of abuse. I wish I knew back then.”