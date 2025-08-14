This Dog Keeps Bringing Home Human Bones Linked To Murder Mystery: ‘She Did It Again’

The residents of East Birmingham are very familiar with Chicarin, a dog that might be a better detective than even the most prolific fictional cop. Chicarin has a bizarre knack for retrieving human bones and delivering them as gifts to her owner’s front yard.

Over the past year, this morbid-but-lovable doggy has led authorities on a scavenger hunt of human remains. As reported by AL.com, the incident began on August 20, 2024, when Chicarin’s owner discovered a human skull lying casually near their home on Fifth Place NW.

The skull, later confirmed to be from a man who had been shot, was likely relocated there by Chicarin herself, because finding human bones is something of a hobby of hers. However, when the police searched the area, nothing else was found. Maybe it was just a one-off? Perhaps the case went cold?

This Dog Keeps Bringing Home Human Bones Linked To Murder Mystery

On December 12, Chicarin found some more human remains, this time she was gnawing on a tibia in the front yard. This sparked another search, along with a canvassing of the neighborhood and a review of the Ring camera footage to determine where the dog might’ve gotten the bone from.

One neighbor said they saw Chicarin walking up the street. Not much to go on.

In March 2025, DNA tests confirmed that the skull and the tibia belonged to the same man. On August 8, 2025, almost a year to the day since the skull was first found, Chicarin found another long bone. Investigators, about a year too late, unleashed their tracking dogs and GPS-verified Chicarin’s usual haunts. They found more skeletal remains in the nearby woods.

Despite a complete DNA profile being compiled, no match has been found in CODIS, the national DNA database. That means we have a confirmed homicide victim, possibly a Black male, whose identity remains a mystery. Multiple missing person cases have been ruled out.

Right now, all investigators know is that somewhere near Center Point, Alabama, a body was left to rot. And Chicarin, a privately owned non-cop dog who loves bones, is somehow the best investigator on the case.