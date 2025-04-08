this-guy-secretly-works-3-full-time-remote-jobs-and-earns-an-insane-amount-doing-it

One millennial man is set to earn around $368,000 this year while working three full-time remote jobs. The catch? He works less than 40 hours per week, and none of his employers know about it.

Damien, who asked to use a pseudonym when speaking with Business Insider, said he feels no sense of loyalty to any of his employers, as “they can let you go at any point,” he said.

“As long as I’m doing my job and what’s asked of me, I don’t feel any guilt for it at all,” Damien explained.

Man Makes $368K Secretly Working 3 Full-Time Remote Jobs

You might wonder how this all started. Damien, who’s in his 30s and works in IT, simply wanted additional income and knew he could juggle multiple jobs. Because of this choice, his wife was able to quit her job to pivot in her own career, while the couple still had extra cash for things like travel and food.

“I was at a point where I had so much cash, I didn’t even know what to do with it,” he said.

As opposed to unemployment, experts refer to this as “overemployment.”

While it isn’t necessarily illegal to work multiple jobs, there certainly could be breaches of contract involved in Damien’s work arrangements. However, he doesn’t seem too phased by it.

“I just have a hard time saying no [to work], because I feel like if I could squeeze it in, then why not?” he told Business Insider.

The outlet reported that Damien works a full-time contract role paying around $150,000 annually, a “primary job” paying $140,000 annually, and another full-time contract job set to pay him an additional $78,000 by the end of the year.

“I figure I’ll do it as long as I don’t feel like it’s negatively affecting my life,” he explained. “I have the time. What else am I going to do?”