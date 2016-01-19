This Huge Archive of Old Rave Zines Is Your Every Dream Come True

Sometimes content just falls into your lap and you don’t need to beat around the bush with elongated intros. Here’s the deal: there’s a website out there called Rave Archive that, yep, archives a tonne of old rave material, including a huge collection of zines from the heyday of the second summer of love. Spanning across continents, it’s a virtual love letter to the power of paper-based communication and amazing throwback to a world where the future came in the form of tiny little pills.

Rush

There can’t be many better ways to while away an afternoon than digitally flicking through publications called things like Future Harmonix, Internal Navigation and Stellar Awareness. And that’s what we’re off to do right now. We suggest you do the same.

Particular Malfunction

Nite Flite

Head here for the full collection.