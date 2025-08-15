This Man Has the ‘World’s Largest Penis’—and Broke His Arm Because of It

There are countless euphemisms for a large penis. “Gifted.” “Hung.” “Packing heat.” But UK-based AI specialist Matt Barr is all of the above. The man’s penis is 14.5 inches long—the largest medically-proven member in the world. It has its own cast in Iceland’s Phallological Museum. It has its own book. And now, it has its own injury report.

“It was a very embarrassing accident,” Barr told The Sun, after slipping in the shower and breaking his arm—because his penis was in the way. “As I was rushing to get ready for work, I didn’t see the excess shower gel in the tub because my penis was the only thing in my eye line.”

That sentence should be preserved in a time capsule. But yes: while getting ready for work, Barr’s dick blocked his view of his own feet, causing him to step directly into a puddle of soap and go flying headfirst onto the bathroom floor. He fractured his arm in two places. His shoulder was wrecked. He wore a sling for weeks.

It’s far from his only penis-related inconvenience. Barr says he gets lightheaded during erections, has trouble finding pants that fit, and avoids all-inclusive resorts after a pool manager once asked him to leave because the outline of his penis was too visible—even with dark board shorts and compression layers on.

And while the internet is full of people who’d love to be “blessed” in this way, Barr’s experience is more grounded. “This is one of the many minor things no one thinks about when it comes to having an abnormal body,” he said. “Especially such a large one.”

He now showers more slowly and bought a bath mat to avoid future cock-induced catastrophes. He’s also passed on an OnlyFans career. “If I was 20 years younger, I would have,” he said. “I’d be in the gym constantly…but I’m not.”

It’s one thing to joke about having a monster penis. It’s another to get body-slammed by it before breakfast. Barr’s has injured partners, raised eyebrows in public pools, and now? It broke his shoulder. “Usually it’s just been when I’ve had a partner in the shower with me,” he said. This time, he didn’t need the help.